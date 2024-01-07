Society: Transforming a Former Bank into Atherton’s New Cocktail Haven

The former Lloyds Bank building in Atherton, a symbol of the town’s financial past, now sparkles with new vibrancy as the home of ‘Society,’ a unique cocktail bar. The establishment has sprung to life following approval from Wigan Council and a period of exhaustive renovations. Chris and Curtis, the minds behind another popular local venue, The Plaza, are the visionaries behind this venture.

Reviving the Heartbeat of Atherton

For Chris and Curtis, Society is more than just a business venture. It is a testament to their commitment to rejuvenate the space vacated by the last bank in Atherton. Their ambition? To rival the experiences offered in major cities with innovative offerings like scientific cocktail creations and live DJs on weekends. The mission of Society is clear: to inject a fresh pulse into Atherton’s after-dark scene and to create a space that both locals and visitors can enjoy.

A Boost to the Local Economy

The opening of Society has not only enriched the nightlife of Atherton but has also given a significant boost to the local economy. The bar has created 12 new jobs, providing a welcome influx of employment opportunities. But the impact doesn’t stop there. The venue has already been making waves, attracting a diverse crowd, including notable figures like UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Transforming Atherton’s Nightlife

The arrival of Society is a welcomed addition to Atherton, which has seen its nightlife scene growing exponentially in recent years. Local business owners are hopeful that the new cocktail bar will draw more visitors to the town. With its unique offerings, Society is set to become a vital part of Atherton’s burgeoning nightlife, contributing significantly to the town’s transformation and growth.