Business

Society: Transforming a Former Bank into Atherton’s New Cocktail Haven

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
The former Lloyds Bank building in Atherton, a symbol of the town’s financial past, now sparkles with new vibrancy as the home of ‘Society,’ a unique cocktail bar. The establishment has sprung to life following approval from Wigan Council and a period of exhaustive renovations. Chris and Curtis, the minds behind another popular local venue, The Plaza, are the visionaries behind this venture.

Reviving the Heartbeat of Atherton

For Chris and Curtis, Society is more than just a business venture. It is a testament to their commitment to rejuvenate the space vacated by the last bank in Atherton. Their ambition? To rival the experiences offered in major cities with innovative offerings like scientific cocktail creations and live DJs on weekends. The mission of Society is clear: to inject a fresh pulse into Atherton’s after-dark scene and to create a space that both locals and visitors can enjoy.

A Boost to the Local Economy

The opening of Society has not only enriched the nightlife of Atherton but has also given a significant boost to the local economy. The bar has created 12 new jobs, providing a welcome influx of employment opportunities. But the impact doesn’t stop there. The venue has already been making waves, attracting a diverse crowd, including notable figures like UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Transforming Atherton’s Nightlife

The arrival of Society is a welcomed addition to Atherton, which has seen its nightlife scene growing exponentially in recent years. Local business owners are hopeful that the new cocktail bar will draw more visitors to the town. With its unique offerings, Society is set to become a vital part of Atherton’s burgeoning nightlife, contributing significantly to the town’s transformation and growth.

Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

