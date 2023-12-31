Social Media Stars Emerge from the Ultimate World Cruise

With the rise of social media platforms capable of turning the mundane into viral sensations, the unlikeliest of realities has come to light. Passengers aboard the Ultimate World Cruise, a nine-month odyssey offered by Royal Caribbean, have been catapulted into the spotlight, becoming unexpected social media celebs on TikTok. The trend, which started out of sheer curiosity, has transformed the cruise into what is being viewed as an unscripted reality TV show.

The Birth of a New Trend

Beth Fletcher, a photographer hailing from Derbyshire, England, is the inadvertent pioneer of this trend. Having exhausted her content from the British reality show ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’, Fletcher took to TikTok to share her fascination with the cruise. Soon, other TikTok users joined in, treating the voyage as a reality TV show, playfully referring to passengers as cast members and dissecting the minutiae of life on the cruise. The #UltimateWorldCruise has since amassed over 138 million views on the platform.

The Unlikely Stars of the Sea

As the longest cruise ever offered by Royal Caribbean, the trip traverses 65 countries, with fares ranging from $53,999 to $117,599 per person. The ‘Serenade of the Seas’, the ship hosting this journey, can accommodate up to 2,476 guests. Among these guests, Joe Martucci, a retiree, emerged as a significant figure when he began posting updates on TikTok as per his children’s suggestion. Martucci has since garnered over 69,000 followers.

Reality TV at Sea

While most content from the cruise has been uneventful, a video posted by Brandee Lake, which received 2.5 million views, drew attention to a distinct incident. Lake was mistaken for a crew member, sparking discussions on race and treatment of guests. While some have expressed concerns about fan accounts potentially fabricating drama, the overall attention has been mostly positive. This unique form of online reality TV has viewers and creators speculating about its impact on the future of the genre. However, passengers like Brandee Lake note that any expected conflict is scarce, and a typical day is filled with activities such as Zumba, puzzles, and silent discos.