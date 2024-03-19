Soaring Rents Price Out Middle Earners from Countryside in Southern England

Amidst an escalating housing crisis, middle earners in southern England are finding themselves increasingly priced out of the countryside due to skyrocketing rents. Analysis by the Council for the Preservation of Rural England (CPRE) indicates that in 15 rural local authorities, individuals earning the median income would have to allocate over half their income to afford rent. Particularly hard-hit areas include Sevenoaks, Bath and North East Somerset, Tandridge, Chichester, and Lewes, now among Britain's least affordable regions for renters.

Rural Rent Surge Outpaces Urban Areas

The CPRE's findings highlight a concerning trend: rents in rural locales are rising nearly twice as fast as those in urban settings. Over the past year, rural rents surged by 27%, a stark contrast to the 17% national increase observed over the last five years. This disparity exacerbates the affordability crisis for rural households, many of whom struggle to maintain a decent standard of living amidst the climbing costs. The CPRE's analysis, drawing from Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, points to a potentially even grimmer scenario for self-employed or unemployed individuals, suggesting wider issues of housing affordability and economic stability in rural communities.

Call for Policy Reform and Support for Rural Housing

In response to the growing crisis, the CPRE is urging policymakers to redefine the concept of 'affordable housing' to better align with average local incomes rather than market prices. This call to action includes proposals to facilitate land acquisition at lower costs for the development of social housing and to implement measures such as a register for second homes and short-term lets, accompanied by higher council taxes for second homeowners. These steps aim to address the dual challenges of housing availability and affordability, ensuring that essential workers such as teachers, nurses, and emergency service personnel can afford to live in the communities they serve.

Broader Implications and Future Prospects

The housing affordability crisis in rural southern England is symptomatic of broader issues affecting the UK's housing market, including regulatory challenges and the impact of short-term lets and second home ownership on local housing stocks. The situation calls for comprehensive policy interventions to ensure the availability of affordable housing and to support the sustainability of rural communities. As pressure mounts on government officials to address these challenges, the future of rural housing affordability remains uncertain, underscoring the need for innovative solutions and sustained advocacy to protect the interests of middle earners and essential workers in these areas.