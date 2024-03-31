Smart Motorways Controversy: Calls to Abandon Existing Roads Intensify Amid Safety Fears

After the UK government's decision to halt the expansion of smart motorways, a growing chorus of voices, led by campaigners like Claire Mercer, is demanding the abandonment of existing smart motorways due to persistent safety concerns. Despite investments in safety technology, the inherent risks, including the absence of a hard shoulder and the increased likelihood of collisions with stationary vehicles, remain unresolved. The move to convert all new smart motorways to all lane running without public consultation has drawn criticism, exposing fundamental design flaws and underscoring the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols.

Background and Current State

Introduced with the aim of increasing capacity and reducing congestion without the cost of traditional road widening, smart motorways have been a point of contention since their inception. The concept, which involves using the hard shoulder as a live traffic lane and employing technology to manage traffic flow, has faced scrutiny following a series of accidents and fatalities. In response to growing concerns, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the cessation of new smart motorway projects, saving approximately £1 billion. However, with £2 billion already spent, the dilemma of what to do with existing smart motorways remains.

Safety Concerns and Public Outcry

Public confidence in smart motorways has been shaken by reports of avoidable deaths and accidents. Campaigners argue that the removal of the hard shoulder has made breakdowns more dangerous, potentially leading to fatal outcomes. Despite the implementation of safety measures such as stopped vehicle detection technology and increased emergency refuge areas, critics maintain that these improvements fall short of addressing the core safety issues. The RAC's research revealing that a significant majority of drivers favor the reinstatement of the hard shoulder adds weight to the call for reevaluation of the smart motorway strategy.

Looking Forward: Possible Outcomes and Continuing Debate

The future of existing smart motorways is a contentious issue, with debates centering on whether to revert them to conventional motorways or to continue enhancing safety features. While the government has committed to improving safety measures, the effectiveness and adequacy of these initiatives remain under scrutiny. The discussion is far from over, with campaigners, experts, and the public alike seeking solutions that prioritize safety without compromising on the efficiency and capacity benefits that smart motorways were intended to deliver. As the debate continues, the voices of those affected by the shortcomings of smart motorways are likely to play a crucial role in shaping the road ahead.