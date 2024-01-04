en English
Small Cell Trial by Virgin Media O2 and Ontix Elevates Mobile Network in Skegness

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
A ground-breaking small cell trial by Virgin Media O2 and Ontix has significantly bolstered mobile network capacity in Skegness, a well-loved seaside destination in the UK. The project, part of Virgin Media O2’s broader network upgrade plan, ensures an unrivalled network experience for residents, businesses, and the over 2 million tourists visiting Skegness every year, even during peak times.

Enhancing Mobile Capacity with Small Cells

The trial involved the installation of new mobile equipment, notably small cells strategically placed on streetlights. This innovative approach to enhancing 4G network capacity represents a significant upgrade for the people of Lincolnshire, ensuring seamless connectivity even in high-demand situations. Virgin Media O2 and Ontix, the latter offering Next-Generation Wireless Infrastructure-as-a-Service, joined hands to execute this ambitious project.

The Role of Ontix and the Open Access Agreement

Ontix, in collaboration with Lincolnshire County Council, adhered to an Open Access Agreement approach, endorsed by the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT). The Infrastructure-as-a-service model proposed by Ontix, aims at simplifying the deployment process and reducing operational costs for mobile network operators. The initiative has been hailed by local authorities as a significant step towards improved connectivity for Lincolnshire’s residents, especially during peak times.

Implications for the Future of Mobile Connectivity

With the successful execution of this small cell trial, the future of mobile connectivity in Skegness looks promising. The broader network upgrade program championed by Virgin Media O2, coupled with Ontix’s innovative Infrastructure-as-a-Service model, could set a benchmark for how mobile network capacity can be improved in other parts of the UK. This project also highlights the increasingly important role of small cells in ensuring robust mobile networks, especially in high-traffic tourist destinations like Skegness.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

