Slippage in Non-Financial Reporting Standards: Private Equity Firms Under Scrutiny

A recent report uncovers a worrying trend: the deterioration of reporting on non-financial performance indicators by private equity-backed companies. The British Venture Capital Association (BVCA) and the Private Equity Reporting Group (PERG) noted this downward trend in 2022, expressing concerns over compliance with standards on human rights, social impact, and gender diversity.

Regulatory Pressure and Transparency

PERG's chairman, Nick Land, finds it puzzling why companies are grappling with compliance in these areas. He asserts that it's not a complex task, yet firms seem to struggle. The BVCA has taken this issue seriously and plans to write to its 700 members, urging them to enhance reporting on these non-financial aspects.

This call for improved transparency comes at a time when firms in the UK face growing regulatory pressure to disclose more comprehensive information beyond financial metrics. While listed companies are now mandated to disclose climate-related details, similar regulations are yet to be applied to private firms. This push for greater transparency coincides with a decrease in enthusiasm for ESG investments and a regulatory clampdown on unsubstantiated green claims.

ESG Investment and Reporting Challenges

The latter half of the previous year saw a sharp decline in the launch of new ESG-focused funds. However, despite these reporting challenges, the BVCA's report found that private equity-backed businesses in the UK have outperformed public company benchmarks in revenue growth. This success is partly attributable to a robust consumer sector. To ensure continued growth and stakeholder trust, these companies must prioritize improving their reporting on non-financial performance indicators.