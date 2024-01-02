Slag Lane Sign Controversy in Westbury Nears Resolution

In the tranquil town of Westbury, Wiltshire, a rather ordinary street sign unexpectedly became the epicenter of local discussion. The sign in question marked ‘Slag Lane’, a name that had, over time, turned into a thorn in the side for some residents. In 2016, Google Maps imagery showcased this sign on its side, only for it to vanish entirely by 2018.

Disappearing Act: The Slag Lane Sign

Speculation was rife that the sign’s disappearance was an outcome of the street’s controversial name. Some residents and locals had even proposed changing the name to ‘Lakeside View’ in 2014, a proposal that never found favor with the town council. Amidst the rumors, the council could only offer uncertainty regarding the exact circumstances of the sign’s absence.

Fast forward to the present, and the Wiltshire Council has taken the bull by the horns, announcing the installation of new street signs in early 2024. The move, aimed at ending the controversy that has simmered for over eight years, was initiated immediately after a meeting with the Local Highways and Footway Improvement Group.

Slag Lane: A Microcosm of Wiltshire’s ‘Rude’ Street Names

The Slag Lane sign controversy has inadvertently shone a spotlight on Wiltshire’s other ‘rude’ street names. Names like ‘Honey Knob Hill’, ‘Old Sodom Lane’, ‘Wilsford Cum Lake’, ‘Cuckoo’s Knob’, and ‘Twatley’ have found themselves under scrutiny. As the Slag Lane controversy nears resolution, one wonders if these names will be next on the agenda for the local councils.