Skot Communications Acquires Hill & Knowlton Nigeria, Sets Stage for Global Expansion

In a strategic move that bridges two continents, Nigeria and UK-based company, Skot Communications has successfully acquired the entire assets of Hill & Knowlton Nigeria Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of WPP Scangroup Plc. This acquisition not only strengthens Skot's operational capabilities, but also opens the doors for its local and international expansion.

Skot Communications: A New Chapter

Founded by industry veteran, Tokunboh George-Taylor, Skot Communications is a company that believes in the transformative power of the human voice. It operates with the philosophy that aiding individuals and corporations to find and amplify their unique stories is crucial for establishing genuine connections and fostering loyalty. With George-Taylor's three decades of experience, including her pivotal role as the pioneering Managing Director of Hill+Knowlton Nigeria, Skot Communications is poised for success.

Expanding Services and Sectors

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, encompassing strategic and corporate communications, internal communications, content marketing, digital media, crisis management, public affairs, and event management. Furthermore, Skot Communications has a broad multinational presence, spanning sectors such as finance, energy, consumer services, technology, healthcare, entertainment, sports, education, and women's initiatives.

Commitment to Excellence

Reflecting on the acquisition, George-Taylor expressed her enthusiasm for the new venture, underlining Skot Communications' commitment to uphold the highest standards of public relations and communications services. The company aims to leverage both local and global insights to foster transformative growth for their clients. This recent acquisition of Hill & Knowlton's Nigerian operation, which expands Skot's operations to Lagos and London, goes in line with this commitment and vision.