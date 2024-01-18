Skipton's Season of Giving: Festive Fun Run and Charitable Donations Raise Over £92,000

In the heart of Skipton, nearly 2,000 Santas took to the streets, not for a holiday parade, but for the 14th edition of the Great Skipton Santa Fun Run. A festive event that has become a staple of the local community, it successfully raised a significant amount of £59,524, benefiting numerous charities including the Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, Marie Curie, and several local organizations.

Festive Generosity Illuminates Skipton

Held on November 26, the event coincided with Skipton's Christmas lights switch-on, further amplifying the festive atmosphere. The Great Skipton Santa Fun Run itself offered participants the choice of a 5km or 3km course, that winded through Skipton streets, Aireville Park, and Skipton Woods. This fun run alone managed to amass an impressive £48,627 from teams, individuals, sponsorship, and anonymous donations.

Community Efforts Boost Fundraising

In addition to the fun run, the community's fundraising efforts extended to supermarket collections at local Morrison's and Tesco stores, which raised £2,707. Santa sleigh collections also contributed, bringing in £8,190. It was clear that the people of Skipton were determined to make every effort count towards supporting these charitable causes.

The Rotary Club of Skipton Craven: A Pillar of Support

The Rotary Club of Skipton Craven, alongside various partners and volunteers, was instrumental in organizing and supporting the event. Colin Hargreaves, the club's president, expressed his gratitude for the community's support and generosity. The club has since begun distributing the funds raised to local causes, with a full list of supported charities available on their website.

Simultaneously, the Skipton Building Society's Charitable Foundation has made its own generous contribution, donating £32,797 to Yorkshire-based charities in 2023, marking it as their largest year of donations since the foundation's inception. The foundation supported vulnerable groups including the homeless, baby banks, and vulnerable children. They also managed to donate a whopping £457,481 nationally to 230 charities, marking a 54% increase from 2022. This brings their total donations over almost 24 years to a milestone of £3 million.

As the Skipton community gears up to welcome 2024, their spirit of giving shines through. The success of the Great Skipton Santa Fun Run and the contributions of the Skipton Building Society's Charitable Foundation are testament to the collective effort to support charitable causes. The holiday season, it seems, is not just about receiving, but also about giving back to those in need.