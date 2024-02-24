Skipton Choral's Enchanting Evening: A Blend of British Folk and Venetian Baroque

On a serene evening in Skipton, the air inside Christ Church was charged with anticipation and the promise of musical delight. Under the skilled baton of conductor Robert Webb, Skipton Choral embarked on a journey through time and emotion, presenting a concert that seamlessly blended the rustic charm of British folk songs with the grandeur of Venetian Baroque. The event, featuring 'A Sprig of Thyme' and Antonio Vivaldi's 'Gloria', showcased not only the choir's versatility but also the rich tapestry of musical history.

Advertisment

A Sprig of Thyme: Folk Songs Reimagined

The first half of the concert transported the audience to the pastoral landscapes of Britain with John Rutter's 'A Sprig of Thyme', a collection of traditional folk songs arranged with the composer's signature touch of elegance and simplicity. The choir's performance was a revelation, with sopranos and tenors, in particular, drawing praise for their clear tone and expressive phrasing. However, the venue's acoustics, while lending a certain ambiance, occasionally obscured the lyrics, prompting suggestions for the inclusion of printed lyrics in future programs. Despite this, the instrumental ensemble, under Louise Jones, added layers of emotion and color to the performance, with the harp, flute, and viola standing out for their sensitive accompaniment.

Gloria: A Vivaldian Feast

Advertisment

The second half of the evening was a dive into the opulent world of 18th-century Venice with Antonio Vivaldi's 'Gloria'. The choral work, known for its vibrant energy and contrasting moods, was brought to life with verve and expressive musicality by Skipton Choral. Beth Mackay's solo performance was particularly noteworthy, covering both soprano and alto parts with exceptional skill and emotion. The instrumental ensemble continued to shine, with the string section and an oboe solo in key pieces providing memorable highlights. This performance not only showcased the choir's ability to navigate the complexities of Baroque music but also brought out the joy and exultation inherent in Vivaldi's composition.

Looking Forward

The concert concluded to enthusiastic applause, marking a successful end to the choir's year of music-making. The blend of folk and classical elements, combined with the choir's evident passion and dedication, made for an evening that was both entertaining and deeply moving. As anticipation builds for Skipton Choral's next performance on December 9 at Christ Church, Skipton, the community eagerly awaits another chance to be swept away by the transformative power of music. The concert not only reinforced the choir's reputation as a vital part of Skipton's cultural landscape but also highlighted the enduring appeal of bringing together diverse musical traditions.