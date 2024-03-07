Skerne Park Academy Celebrates World Book Day, Aims to Engage PM with Reading Parrots

Skerne Park Academy in Darlington has taken World Book Day to new heights by introducing 'Reading Parrots' to its students, a creative initiative designed to foster a love of reading among young learners. The event saw children dressing up as their favorite book characters, from Harry Potter to Gangsta Granny, and participating in a range of literary activities. The school's unique approach to encouraging reading for pleasure has caught the community's attention, and now, they're setting their sights on the highest office in the UK.

From Reading Lobsters to Parliament Ambitions

Ruth Howard, the English lead at Skerne Park Academy, highlighted the success of their 'Reading Buddies' program, which previously featured Reading Lobsters and has now evolved to include Reading Parrots. This initiative, launched alongside the opening of the school's new library, aims to provide each child with a soft toy companion to read with at home. The program has proven effective in engaging students with books from an early age. This year's World Book Day not only celebrated literary characters but also marked a significant ambition: to involve the Prime Minister in their reading initiative.

Involving the Community and Beyond

The school's headteacher, Clair Gooding, has been invited to visit Number 10, Downing Street, as a Community Education Champion. During her visit, hosted by Damian Hinds MP, the Minister of State for Schools, Gooding plans to present both Hinds and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with their own Reading Parrots. The gesture aims to highlight the importance of reading from an early age and the impact of innovative school programs on student engagement. Previously, a Reading Lobster was introduced to Sunak through the local MP, Peter Gibson, demonstrating the school's ongoing commitment to promoting literacy at all levels of government.

A Lasting Impact on Literacy

The Reading Parrots initiative by Skerne Park Academy represents more than just a World Book Day celebration; it's a testament to the school's dedication to literacy and its potential to reach beyond the classroom. By involving figures at the highest level of government, the school hopes to underscore the significance of reading for pleasure and its foundational role in education. As the Reading Parrots make their way to Downing Street, Skerne Park Academy sets an inspiring example of how schools can creatively engage with both the community and leaders to foster a love of reading.