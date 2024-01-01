Six Channel Islanders Honored by the King in New Year’s Honours List

In a display of royal recognition, six Channel Islanders have been honored in the Official New Year’s Honours List by King Charles III for their exceptional contributions to their communities. The list includes three individuals from Jersey and three from Guernsey, each of whom has made unique and meaningful impacts in various fields.

Channel Islanders Honored

Raymond Evison, a previous OBE recipient and renowned horticulturist, was awarded a CBE for founding Guernsey’s Clematis Nursery and developing over 200 new species of the plant. His work has significantly contributed to the botanical richness of the islands.

Julia Bowditch was granted an MBE for her instrumental role as Director of the NatWest International Island Games. Her leadership highlighted the collective effort of over 1,200 volunteers and encapsulated the vibrant spirit of the Guernsey community.

Recognized for her unwavering dedication to public service, Vanessa Wakeford was bestowed the Royal Victorian Silver Medal for her service at the Government House.

Jersey Honorees

From Jersey, Kevin Keen was honored with an OBE for his nearly five decades of work across business and charity sectors. His roles at Jersey Dairy, Jersey Post, Jersey Zoo, and the JSPCA have been pivotal in shaping the community landscape.

Michael Blackie was recognized with an MBE for his longstanding involvement with the Jersey Eisteddfod. Serving as vice chairman and chairman of its Executive Council, Blackie emphasized the event’s role in fostering personal development and cultural exchange.

Peter Tabb was awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to the community, highlighting the value of dedicated community service and personal growth.

Gratitude and Perspective

The honorees expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and shared their perspectives on the impact of their work. They stressed the importance of community service and the significant role each individual can play in enriching their environment. This honorable acknowledgment by the King underscores the importance of community contributions in all fields and serves as an inspiration for future social engagement and personal growth.