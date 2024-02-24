Sir Ian McKellen: Breathing New Life into Falstaff and Defending the Soul of British Theatre

In the bustling heart of London's theatre district, a narrative as compelling as any Shakespearean drama unfolds offstage. Sir Ian McKellen, a titan of the British stage and screen, sits down to share his reflections on a career that has seamlessly blended the Bard’s timeless works with modern cinematic icons. At the cusp of 85, McKellen's decision to embody Falstaff in Robert Icke's fresh adaptation of Henry IV is not just a return to Shakespeare but a statement on the enduring power of theatre itself.

The Rebirth of Falstaff

McKellen's journey back to Shakespeare comes as a surprise, even to him. After declaring in 2017 that his days of tackling such demanding roles were behind him, his portrayal of Falstaff signals not just a personal revival but a broader reflection on the challenges and rewards of live theatre. “Falstaff is a mountain of a role, both literally and figuratively,” McKellen remarks. “Exploring his complexities, his humor, his sadness, is a journey that requires not just understanding of the text but a deep dive into the human condition.” This role, steeped in Shakespearean tradition, showcases McKellen’s unwavering commitment to his craft and the character’s rich narrative tapestry.

The State of British Theatre

Yet, McKellen's return to Shakespeare is not solely for the love of the role. It's a clarion call to recognize the value of theatre in today’s digital age. “We live in a world saturated with reported life; theatre offers something raw, unfiltered, and immediate,” he asserts. His critique extends to the government's handling of the arts, especially the neglect of theatre, which he views as a vital cultural lifeline. The veteran actor reminisces about the golden days of regional theatre, a time before policy changes under Margaret Thatcher began their slow decline. “Theatre is the soul of community,” he says, highlighting the importance of accessibility to the arts across the UK.

McKellen also touches on his activism, particularly his work with Stonewall and efforts to rejuvenate regional theatres. His advocacy for the arts is intertwined with his commitment to social causes, underscoring the power of theatre to not just entertain but enlighten and inspire change.

From Stage to Screen and Back Again

The conversation inevitably drifts to McKellen’s illustrious film career, from his Oscar-nominated performance in Gods and Monsters to his iconic role as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings series. While these roles have endeared him to a global audience, McKellen maintains a pragmatic view of awards like the Oscars. “They’re wonderful to receive, but the real reward is in the doing, not the accolades that might come afterward,” he muses.

As our time winds down, McKellen’s passion for his craft and his concern for the future of theatre are palpable. His portrayal of Falstaff is more than just a role; it’s a testament to the resilience of live performance and its unmatched ability to connect us to our humanity. In a world increasingly dominated by screens, McKellen’s return to the stage is a powerful reminder of the magic of theatre and its essential role in our cultural fabric.