Singleton Manor: A Blend of Victorian Elegance and Modern Luxury

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Perched high above Torquay in the English Riviera, the grand five-bedroom Victorian manor house, Singleton Manor, stands as a testament to an era bygone. Boasting over 6,000 square feet of luxurious living space, it seamlessly combines the allure of yesteryears with the conveniences of modern living. High-end fixtures, ornate cornicing, open fireplaces, and large sash windows are a few of the many features that characterize this historic property.

The Manor House

The welcoming reception hall in the manor house sets the stage for the elegance that lies within. It leads to a sitting room, resplendent with floor-to-ceiling windows that capture the breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. Adjacent to this is a formal dining room that opens up into a conservatory, which in turn provides access to a heated indoor swimming pool of substantial proportions. The kitchen and breakfast room are spacious and well-appointed, featuring bespoke units and a large Range cooker. The first floor houses five opulent double bedrooms, including a principal bedroom that comes equipped with a modern en suite, along with two additional family bathrooms.

Additional Accommodations

Complementing the main house are a self-contained annexe and a cottage that span two floors and one floor, respectively. The annexe includes a sitting room, a kitchen, and three bedrooms, while the cottage offers a comfortable sitting room, a stylish kitchen, and a double bedroom with an en suite shower room. These additional accommodations offer a variety of possibilities, from accommodating extended family to serving as potential holiday lets.

Grounds and Surroundings

The estate sprawls over approximately 1.8 acres of private, landscaped grounds that include a south-facing garden, a scenic pond, and a variety of mature trees. A gazebo and a hot tub further enhance the luxury ambiance of the property. The estate also features a private gravel driveway, ample parking spaces, a double garage, and two single garages. Its prime location near Torquay harbour and Meadfoot Beach adds to the desirability of Singleton Manor.

Singleton Manor, a piece of history combined with modern amenities, is on the market for £2,350,000.

United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

