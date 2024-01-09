en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mental Health Crisis

Sinéad O’Connor: A Voice of Passion Silenced at 56

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Sinéad O’Connor: A Voice of Passion Silenced at 56

On January 9, 2024, the world bid farewell to Irish singer-songwriter and activist Sinéad O’Connor, who passed away at her residence in Herne Hill, south London, at the age of 56. The cause of death has not been disclosed but the Metropolitan police, who found her unresponsive, have stated that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Voice Silenced

O’Connor, known for her potent voice and impassioned renditions of songs like Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ was more than a pop star. She embodied the spirit of an uncompromising moralist and a relentless advocate for social progress. Her career, brimming with political provocations, was a testament to her resilient spirit.

A Life Touched by Tragedy

Just a year before her death, O’Connor had faced the devastating loss of her 17-year-old son, Shane, who died by suicide. The star, who had recently moved back to London after living abroad for over two decades, expressed her profound grief on social media, calling Shane the love of her life and confessing to feeling lost in his absence.

Tributes and Remembrance

In the wake of the tragic news, tributes have flooded in from artists, fans, and Irish officials alike. Her family, while confirming her death, have requested privacy during this difficult time. A tribute concert for O’Connor and The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan is set to take place in New York City’s Carnegie Hall, featuring artists like Mountain Goats, Cat Power, and Dropkick Murphys covering their songs.

As we remember Sinéad O’Connor, her untimely death underscores the importance of mental health support and crisis intervention. The singer, who was known for her activism, leaves behind a legacy that calls for empathy, understanding, and action in addressing mental health issues.

0
Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mental Health Crisis

See more
43 mins ago
Meta Implements New Protective Measures for Teen Users on its Platforms
Meta, the corporate parent of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled an array of protective measures designed to create a safer environment for teenage users on its platforms. These protective measures come in response to widespread criticism and legal challenges asserting that Meta’s products fuel mental health problems among young users. Meta’s recent move seeks to
Meta Implements New Protective Measures for Teen Users on its Platforms
Bolton Siblings Tragedy: Inquest Unveils Haunting Details
4 hours ago
Bolton Siblings Tragedy: Inquest Unveils Haunting Details
Winter Transfer Window: European Clubs in a Frenzy Over Potential Moves
6 hours ago
Winter Transfer Window: European Clubs in a Frenzy Over Potential Moves
Sinéad O'Connor: A Voice Silenced, A Legacy Remembered
2 hours ago
Sinéad O'Connor: A Voice Silenced, A Legacy Remembered
The Couperthwaite Tragedy: Siblings' Deaths Unmask the Reality of Drug Abuse and Mental Health Struggles
4 hours ago
The Couperthwaite Tragedy: Siblings' Deaths Unmask the Reality of Drug Abuse and Mental Health Struggles
Kellyanne McNaughton Pleads Guilty to Culpable Homicide: A Tragic Case of Failed Mental Health Care
4 hours ago
Kellyanne McNaughton Pleads Guilty to Culpable Homicide: A Tragic Case of Failed Mental Health Care
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
10 seconds
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
28 seconds
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
1 min
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
2 mins
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
2 mins
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
2 mins
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
3 mins
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
3 mins
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
4 mins
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
44 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app