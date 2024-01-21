Simplelife Mobility Unveils New Store at Merry Hill Shopping Centre

A beacon of accessibility, Simplelife Mobility, has carved out a new outpost in the bustling heart of the Merry Hill Shopping Centre, right next to Primark on the upper mall. The establishment, known for its commitment to making life easier for people with mobility needs, has taken up space previously occupied by a similar store offering mobility services.

Convenient Access and Diverse Offerings

Craftily positioned near the P7 cinema car park, the store extends its services far beyond the confines of its physical location. It offers a wide range of mobility aids for hire, such as mobility scooters, wheelchairs, and walking aids that can be used throughout the centre. Beyond rentals, the store also presents a plethora of products for purchase. These include walkers, riser recliner chairs, and various aids designed to enhance the comfort and functionality of bedrooms and bathrooms.

A Space Beyond Sales

The Simplelife Mobility store is more than just a retail outlet. It features a dedicated area for servicing and repairs, ensuring that the products remain in prime condition. Moreover, there is a designated space where visitors can try out the products firsthand. This initiative is aimed at helping potential users understand the benefits of the products and the level of independence they can offer.

Aligning with the Centre's Commitment

The opening of the Simplelife Mobility store is a testament to Merry Hill's commitment to serving the community and enhancing the shopping experience for all visitors, regardless of their mobility needs. It ensures that visitors with mobility challenges can enjoy full access to the centre's facilities, including dining, shopping, and socializing with friends and family.

Community Impact and Future Prospects

Jonathan Poole, the centre manager of Merry Hill, expressed his excitement about the return of mobility services to the centre. He anticipates the positive impact it will have on the local community. The new store has already resulted in the creation of seven new jobs, and there are plans to grow the team even further. Sharing the excitement, Wayne Bennett, the managing director of Simplelife Mobility, voiced the company's pride in offering a service that will benefit shoppers from the local area of Dudley and beyond.