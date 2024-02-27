Silverdale's 'Rapunzel' Triumphs at NODA, Sweeps Five Awards Including Best Pantomime

The small village of Silverdale has become the talk of the Northwest District 11 theatre scene, following an unprecedented win at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) awards ceremony. 'Rapunzel', a pantomime directed by Rachael Shone, not only clinched the 'Best Pantomime' award but also saw Shone taking home the 'Best Director' accolade, among others. This recognition highlights the production's creative storytelling and innovative use of mechanical props and puppetry, setting a new benchmark for amateur theatre in the region.

From Beauty Salon to Stage Success

Set against the unconventional backdrop of a beauty salon, 'Rapunzel' brought a fresh twist to the classic fairy tale. The inclusion of talking and dancing cats, alongside a humorous puppet show, added layers of entertainment that resonated with audiences of all ages. The decision to move beyond traditional storytelling methods paid off, with the play receiving rave reviews and selling out performances. This success is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the Silverdale Village Players, whose dedication to the arts shines through in their innovative production choices.

Awards Night Glory

The NODA awards ceremony, a prestigious event in the amateur theatre calendar, provided a platform for 'Rapunzel' to shine among its peers. Alongside 'Best Pantomime' and 'Best Director', the production also received accolades for 'Best Supporting Performance' and 'Best Pantomime Dame', demonstrating its all-around excellence. The team's achievements at this event have not only elevated the profile of the Silverdale Village Players but have also spotlighted the potential of amateur theatre to produce quality, engaging, and highly creative work.

Looking to the Future

Building on their success, the Silverdale Village Players are gearing up for their next production, 'A Bunch of Amateurs'. Set to run in April at The Gaskell Hall, Silverdale, this comedy promises to be another hit for the group. As they prepare to compete in the NODA Northwest Region awards in Blackpool, there is a palpable sense of anticipation and excitement. The achievements of 'Rapunzel' have not only brought joy and pride to the local community but have also set high expectations for what is yet to come from this talented ensemble.

As the Silverdale Village Players continue to push the boundaries of amateur theatre, their story serves as an inspiration to others in the field. The recognition received at the NODA awards is a reminder of the power of creativity, passion, and community in bringing stories to life on the stage. With 'A Bunch of Amateurs' on the horizon, the group is poised to captivate audiences once again, proving that the magic of theatre knows no bounds.