Business

Sills & Betteridge LLP: A Steep Ascent in UK Legal Rankings Amid Commitment to Gender Diversity

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Sills & Betteridge LLP: A Steep Ascent in UK Legal Rankings Amid Commitment to Gender Diversity

Sills & Betteridge LLP, a renowned law firm in the United Kingdom, has experienced a substantial surge in their stature, ascending 27 positions to secure the 160th spot in The Lawyer publication’s UK200 rankings for 2023. The leap, a commendable 15% rise from the preceding year, places the firm amongst the top 10 high-achieving legal institutions in the country. The UK200 report is revered as a benchmark in the legal realm, furnishing an exhaustive analysis of a firm’s financial performance, service delivery, and personnel insights including diversity and development.

Organic Growth and Acquisitions: The Key to Success

The firm’s meteoric rise can be credited to organic growth, the strategic acquisition of Acclaimed Family Law, the onboarding of senior fee earners, and enhancements to their operational efficiency. Sills & Betteridge’s success story, however, extends beyond financial growth as they have earned the spotlight for their commitment to gender diversity. The firm stands out with a remarkable 60% female partners and 64% female lawyers ratio, setting an example for the entire industry.

Karen Bower-Brown: A Torchbearer for Women in Law

Karen Bower-Brown, the firm’s first female Senior Partner, is now in her third year, epitomizing the firm’s dedication to gender diversity. The firm’s initiatives towards fostering an inclusive environment and promoting women’s advancement within the law firm are being recognized and lauded.

Accolades and Future Plans

Further testament to their prowess is their recognition in the Legal 500 Legal Directory, where they’ve retained titles as a Leading Law Firm and Top Tier Family Law Team. On top of these achievements, they’ve bagged the Solicitor Firm of the Year at the British Wills & Probate Awards and the Children Team of the Year at the Family Law Awards. As they look ahead to 2024, the firm’s blueprint includes relocating several of its operations, refurbishing its Boston premises, and continued investment in its people and service quality, reaffirming their commitment to excellence and inclusivity.

Business Law United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

