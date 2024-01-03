en English
Business

Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings

In a significant stride towards expansion, the Leisureplex Hotel Group has acquired the Royal Hotel in Weymouth from the Coast and Country Collection, marking the addition of the 24th property to its portfolio. The Royal Hotel, a gem from the 19th Century, boasts 71 bedrooms and is nestled in Weymouth’s exquisite Georgian curved bay. This acquisition is a strategic move aligning with Leisureplex’s UK expansion plans.

Leisureplex’s Expansion and Future Plans

Emma Russell, the Managing Director of Alfa Leisureplex Group, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating it as a response to customer demand. She further reaffirmed the group’s commitment to enhancing coach holidays. This pledge is evident in the group’s investments in refurbishments, fleet expansion, and strategic acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of the Waverly Castle Hotel in Melrose.

Archer Hotel Capital Acquires Two Hoxton Hotels

Meanwhile, Archer Hotel Capital has made a noteworthy acquisition of two Hoxton hotels in London: the Hoxton Shoreditch and Hoxton Holborn, for 215 million from Norlake Hospitality. The 210 and 220-key hotels will continue to operate under Ennismore’s management. Dominique Seyrling, Managing Director of Archer Hotel Capital, highlighted the value of these high-quality assets, emphasizing their role in the company’s long-term strategy for London.

Dalata Hotel Group Extends Maldron Hotel Operation

In another significant development, the Dalata Hotel Group has secured a two-year extension for operating the Maldron Hotel at Dublin Airport. This follows a record year of growth for Dalata, with anticipated full-year revenues exceeding 600 million euros for 2023. The group, operating under the Maldron and Clayton brands, is also planning to add four new properties in 2024, making its debut in Brighton and Liverpool, and adding 834 rooms to its current portfolio of over 11,000 rooms in 53 hotels.

Emerald Healing Centre Listed for Sale

In related news, the Emerald Healing Centre, a 150-year old Victorian building formerly known as the Nightingale Hotel on the Isle of Wight, is on the market for a guide price of 850,000 pounds. The property, now a 25-bedroom hotel and healing centre, offers a unique angle for potential buyers, with its restaurant, dining area, bar space, and acclaimed healing and retreat services.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

