Significant Fire Erupts at Heat Treatment Works in Bury

A significant blaze has thrown Lord Street in Bury into a frenzy. Early Sunday morning, at around 7:30 am, a heat treatment works facility became the epicenter of an emergency as a magnesium furnace ‘failed’ and erupted in flames. The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) promptly sprung into action, dispatching five fire engines to the site.

Emergency Response Underway

On arrival, firefighters initiated efforts to isolate the malfunctioning furnace and quell the fire. The operation is a concerted effort involving crews from multiple fire stations. As they battle the blaze, the air fills with the acrid smell of burning magnesium, and the siren wails punctuate the morning quiet.

Public Safety Measures

Complementing the firefighting efforts, local police have implemented extensive road closures around the affected building. A secure perimeter has been established, and the public is being urged to avoid the area. These measures have been taken not only to facilitate the firefighting operations but also to ensure the safety of the public. The furnace’s failure could potentially result in hazardous smoke and debris.

Awaiting Resolution

As the situation unfolds, the emergency services are dedicating their resources to control and extinguish the blaze. However, it remains unclear when the roads will reopen or when the fire will be fully extinguished. The GMFRS, along with other emergency services, continues to work tirelessly towards restoring normalcy and ensuring public safety.