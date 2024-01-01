en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Significant Drop in Migrant Crossings Across the English Channel in 2023

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Significant Drop in Migrant Crossings Across the English Channel in 2023

In a significant shift in migration patterns, 2023 witnessed a 36% drop in the number of migrants crossing the English Channel from mainland Europe to Britain in small boats. As per the provisional figures released by the Home Office, the total count dipped to nearly 30,000, a stark contrast to the record figure of 45,774 in 2022, indicating a change in the dynamics of irregular migration towards the UK.

Reasons for the Decline

The reasons for this decline, however, remain multifaceted and complex. While some attribute it to adverse weather conditions, others point to the UK’s £480 million agreement with France and a fast-track returns deal with Albania. However, the Immigration Services Union and aid workers in Calais have cautioned that this decline could be temporary, predicting a potential rise in 2024 as smugglers acquire larger boats.

Political Implications

The reduction in maritime migrant crossings has profound political implications, particularly for the UK’s Conservative government. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who had pledged to ‘stop the boats’ as a key commitment to voters, finds this decline as a boost. Nevertheless, the challenge of realizing his pledge fully looms large as nearly 70,000 migrants have arrived in the UK since the Rwanda deal was signed in April 2022, with approximately 40,000 making the journey during his premiership.

Future Outlook

While the asylum reforms under the Illegal Migration Act have become law, the timeline for its enforcement remains unclear. Furthermore, an analysis of asylum decisions in 2023 suggests that 76% of migrants who cross the Channel could be recognized as refugees if their applications were processed. As this complex situation continues to unfold, the UK’s approach to managing migration, ensuring migrant welfare, and addressing its political implications will be closely watched.

0
United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gruesome Discovery of Abused Dog Precedes Controversial Breed Ban in England and Wales

By Mazhar Abbas

Bitcoin Eyes Surge Amid Government VAT Collection Crisis

By Wojciech Zylm

SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Scabies Cases Surge in the UK Amidst Shortage of Primary Treatments

By BNN Correspondents

Philip Jansen Approached for Chairman Role at WPP Amid BT Leadership C ...
@Business · 7 mins
Philip Jansen Approached for Chairman Role at WPP Amid BT Leadership C ...
heart comment 0
Anduril Industries to Double UK Presence Amid Growing Defense Tech Demand

By Hadeel Hashem

Anduril Industries to Double UK Presence Amid Growing Defense Tech Demand
ITV Channel’s 2023 Review: Diverse Content, Economic Impact, and 2024 Lineup

By BNN Correspondents

ITV Channel's 2023 Review: Diverse Content, Economic Impact, and 2024 Lineup
UK Welcomes First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and Hope

By Rafia Tasleem

UK Welcomes First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and Hope
UK Tightens Immigration Rules for International Students: A Look into the Policy and its Controversies

By Israel Ojoko

UK Tightens Immigration Rules for International Students: A Look into the Policy and its Controversies
Latest Headlines
World News
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
59 seconds
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection
1 min
Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection
Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts
2 mins
Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
2 mins
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
Alpine F1 Team's Persistent Pursuit of Performance: A Closer Look at the A523
2 mins
Alpine F1 Team's Persistent Pursuit of Performance: A Closer Look at the A523
BJP MLA's Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated
3 mins
BJP MLA's Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
4 mins
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year
4 mins
Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
4 mins
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
59 seconds
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
26 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
35 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
39 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
45 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app