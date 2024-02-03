Shrub Hill Quarter Redevelopment: A Vision of Vibrancy and Community Engagement

Worcester's Shrub Hill Quarter is at the cusp of a significant transformation as a public consultation commences, inviting residents to share their views on the future of their community. The heart of this forthcoming change is the draft Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), an ambitious redevelopment blueprint that outlines the rejuvenation of a 14-hectare area.

The Vision for Shrub Hill Quarter

The SPD proposes the construction of over 500 new homes, the creation of various public spaces, and the potential for the generation of up to 5,000 jobs. Councillor Robyn Norfolk, an ardent supporter of the project, speaks to the SPD's vision for a vibrant Shrub Hill Quarter. The end-goal is to fashion an attractive locale for living, working, and leisure, breathing new life into the historic district.

Public Consultation and Participation

The public consultation is a vital step in the redevelopment process. It is designed to be accessible both online and physically at an exhibition at the Guildhall, providing an opportunity for comprehensive public engagement. This consultation isn't merely a formality; it's a genuine attempt to include the voices of the people who will be most affected by the redevelopment—the residents of Worcester.

Planning Guidelines and Heritage Preservation

The SPD serves a dual purpose. It not only outlines the future of Shrub Hill Quarter but also defines guidelines for developers. Specific zones have been identified as exempt from development, reflecting a commitment to preserving the historical integrity of the area. The railway station and the Engine Works are among the heritage sites that will be preserved. The project, a collaboration between Worcester City Council and Worcestershire County Council, is committed to respecting and maintaining the site's history even as it looks to the future.

For those without internet access, hard copies of the survey are available, a testament to the councils' commitment to ensuring inclusive participation in the redevelopment process. As Shrub Hill Quarter stands on the brink of change, this consultation is a testament to the power of community engagement in shaping the future of a city.