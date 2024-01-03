en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Shropshire Under Siege: Unprecedented Flood Threat Looms

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Shropshire Under Siege: Unprecedented Flood Threat Looms

With river levels surging beyond the ‘normal’ range, the specter of flooding looms large over Shropshire. The unwavering wet weather has pushed the River Severn at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury to a startling 4.23 meters, a figure expected to peak between 4.5 and 4.9 meters on Thursday morning. The last time the river saw such drastic levels was back in November 2000 when it swelled to an unprecedented 5.25 meters.

Major Areas Submerged

Several areas, including roads, farmland, and properties are grappling with the sudden inundation. Notable areas such as Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, and Frankwell car park are particularly affected. Adding to the concerns, the River Severn level at Buildwas is a whopping 5.6 meters, again well above the norm. Predictions suggest an increase, with a peak of between 5.9 and 6.2 meters anticipated on Thursday afternoon. Bridgnorth is bracing for a predicted peak between 4.7 and 5 meters, and properties on Severnside are likely to feel the brunt of this unprecedented rise in water levels.

Warnings Galore

With 17 flood alerts in the wider area, the Environment Agency has advised the public to steer clear of low lying footpaths and roads near watercourses. These areas are prone to sudden flooding and pose a severe risk to safety. The Agency continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that flood defenses are adequately maintained and prepared for any escalation. The flood warnings have also been extended to the River Dee catchment in England and other areas in mid Wales, including the Lower Severn and Vyrnwy catchments in Powys.

The Community’s Response

In the face of this calamity, the community is rallying together. Despite the ground being saturated with more rainfall expected, businesses in The Gorge remain open as usual. Communication channels like the GOV.UK website and the MyTelford App are providing regular updates and facilitating flood reporting. As the region braces for more rain, the spirit of the community shines through the gloom, embodying resilience and unity in the face of adversity.

0
Social Issues United Kingdom Weather
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives

By Dil Bar Irshad

NERV's Twitter Restrictions Amid Japan Earthquake Sparks Debate on Crisis Communication

By BNN Correspondents

Converse Reveals Fashion 'Ins and Outs' for 2024, Sparks TikTok Trend

By Salman Akhtar

Destiny Etiko Faces Backlash for Twerking on Peter Okoye: A Deeper Look into the Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Work Lunch Culture: A Time to Relax or an Extension of the Workday? ...
@Business · 22 mins
Work Lunch Culture: A Time to Relax or an Extension of the Workday? ...
heart comment 0
Adult Loneliness and Friendship Challenges: A Deep Dive into Recent Study

By Bijay Laxmi

Adult Loneliness and Friendship Challenges: A Deep Dive into Recent Study
Viral Video Sparks Conversation on Overcrowded Train Travel in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Viral Video Sparks Conversation on Overcrowded Train Travel in India
When a Custom Birthday Cake Falls Short: A Tale of Expectations and Reality

By Dil Bar Irshad

When a Custom Birthday Cake Falls Short: A Tale of Expectations and Reality
Communist Party Shuts Down Controversial Liquor Outlet in Thanjavur

By Dil Bar Irshad

Communist Party Shuts Down Controversial Liquor Outlet in Thanjavur
Latest Headlines
World News
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
12 seconds
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
37 seconds
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
47 seconds
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
1 min
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
2 mins
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
2 mins
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
2 mins
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
2 mins
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
3 mins
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app