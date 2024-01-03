Shropshire Under Siege: Unprecedented Flood Threat Looms

With river levels surging beyond the ‘normal’ range, the specter of flooding looms large over Shropshire. The unwavering wet weather has pushed the River Severn at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury to a startling 4.23 meters, a figure expected to peak between 4.5 and 4.9 meters on Thursday morning. The last time the river saw such drastic levels was back in November 2000 when it swelled to an unprecedented 5.25 meters.

Major Areas Submerged

Several areas, including roads, farmland, and properties are grappling with the sudden inundation. Notable areas such as Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, and Frankwell car park are particularly affected. Adding to the concerns, the River Severn level at Buildwas is a whopping 5.6 meters, again well above the norm. Predictions suggest an increase, with a peak of between 5.9 and 6.2 meters anticipated on Thursday afternoon. Bridgnorth is bracing for a predicted peak between 4.7 and 5 meters, and properties on Severnside are likely to feel the brunt of this unprecedented rise in water levels.

Warnings Galore

With 17 flood alerts in the wider area, the Environment Agency has advised the public to steer clear of low lying footpaths and roads near watercourses. These areas are prone to sudden flooding and pose a severe risk to safety. The Agency continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that flood defenses are adequately maintained and prepared for any escalation. The flood warnings have also been extended to the River Dee catchment in England and other areas in mid Wales, including the Lower Severn and Vyrnwy catchments in Powys.

The Community’s Response

In the face of this calamity, the community is rallying together. Despite the ground being saturated with more rainfall expected, businesses in The Gorge remain open as usual. Communication channels like the GOV.UK website and the MyTelford App are providing regular updates and facilitating flood reporting. As the region braces for more rain, the spirit of the community shines through the gloom, embodying resilience and unity in the face of adversity.