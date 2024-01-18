Shrewsbury: A Confluence of Apprenticeship Opportunities

Shrewsbury Football Stadium is preparing to host the highly anticipated All About Apprenticeships event on Tuesday, February 6. This significant occasion, orchestrated by the Marches Skills Provider Network (MSPN), presents a kaleidoscope of opportunities spanning across 14 diverse sectors. The event is designed to nurture career-focused discussions, offering invaluable insights into apprenticeships and career planning.

Bringing Employers and Aspirants Under One Roof

From construction to digital, health to accountancy, myriad industry representatives will be on-site to elucidate their respective apprenticeship programs and the associated job roles. This event aims to bridge the gap between aspirants and potential employers, facilitating an open dialogue on apprenticeship opportunities. Notably, the event will feature key players from the motor industry, administration, legal, and digital sectors, among others.

Success Revisited: A Tradition of Excellence

The previous iteration of the event attracted over 600 attendees, including young career-seekers, parents, and educators, reflecting its wide-reaching significance. MSPN Executive Officer Colin Preece expressed optimism about the event's potential to assist career-seekers. He cited the success of the previous year as a testament to the event's worth in the career planning landscape.

Behind the Scenes: Sponsors and Participants

Sponsors such as Aico, PaveAways, CITB, and the Marches Careers Hub underscore the event's stature in the apprenticeship domain. These major sponsors highlight the broad spectrum of opportunities available in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin. Prominent participants at the event will include Housing Plus, Dyke Yaxley, Shropshire Council, NHS Trusts, and the Army, further enriching the event's offering.

The timing of the event, from 2pm to 7pm, is thoughtfully scheduled to maximize accessibility for potential apprentices, parents, and teachers. By serving as a conduit for career exploration and planning, the All About Apprenticeships event reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of apprenticeships and career development.