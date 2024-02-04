Short Flight from Bristol to Exeter Sparks Debate Among Aviation Enthusiasts

When a passenger at Bristol Airport noticed a listing for a brief journey to Exeter Airport, it sparked a spirited debate among members of the Dull Men's Club Facebook group. The flight path from Bristol to Exeter, a distance of a mere 56 miles, was scrutinized due to its seemingly superfluous brevity, with an estimated flight duration of 35 minutes.

Debate Over Short-Distance Air Travel

The logic behind such a short flight was questioned by commenters on social media, given the close proximity of the two locations and the presence of other, more efficient travel options like trains and cars. Many highlighted that travel by train or car could prove quicker, especially when factoring in the additional time for airport procedures. The flight was widely viewed as an example of inefficient flight scheduling, with one participant bringing up the potential traffic congestion on the M5 motorway as a possible reason to opt for air travel instead.

Aurigny Air Services' Route Clarification

As the discussion unfolded, it was later clarified that the flight in question was not a direct one between Bristol and Exeter. Instead, it was part of a route operated by Aurigny Air Services that includes Guernsey and incorporates scheduled stops in Bristol. The route is designed to pick up passengers from two cities, factoring in both demand and plane size in its configuration.

UK's Shortest Domestic Flight

Interestingly, the debate also touched on the shortest domestic flight in the UK, a Loganair flight between the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray. This remarkable journey lasts only one to two minutes, a fact that further fueled the discourse revolving around the efficacy of short-distance air travel.