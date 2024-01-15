en English
Society

Short Film ‘Any of Us’ Wins Multiple Awards: A Call for More Foster Carers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Short Film 'Any of Us' Wins Multiple Awards: A Call for More Foster Carers

The short film ‘Any of Us,’ a heartwarming advocacy piece for fostering children, has garnered significant recognition, clinching two accolades at the comms2point0 UnAwards for ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Best Creative Comms.’ The film, championed by Trafford council, is the fruit of a colossal joint venture involving more than 80 council fostering teams from across the UK.

Creating Waves With A Powerful Message

At the core of the film is a simple yet potent message: ‘any of us can foster a child or young person, if you have the capacity to care’. This is a rallying call to individuals from all walks of life, challenging societal notions about who can be a foster parent. The film’s narrative underscores the universal human capacity for care and compassion, emphasizing that anyone possessing these qualities holds the potential to transform a child’s life through fostering.

Addressing The Urgent Need For Foster Families

The Fostering Network, a leading national charity, has highlighted an urgent demand for 7,200 foster families across the UK in the next year. This comes against a backdrop of an 11% decline in local authority foster carers since 2019, as revealed by recent Ofsted data. This decrease in fostering numbers underscores the timely importance and relevance of the ‘Any of Us’ film and its message.

Fostering Collaboration For A Cause

The UnAwards judges lauded the campaign for its synergistic public sector collaboration, effective utilization of resources, astute targeting, and top-notch video production. Coun Karina Carter, Trafford’s executive member for children and young people, added weight to the need for more people to embrace foster caring. She pointed out the benefits of the collaborative work on the ‘Any of Us’ film project and emphasized the ongoing need for more foster carers in the community.

Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

