‘Shop Doctor’ Programme: A Beacon of Hope for New Forest Businesses

In 2023, amidst the backdrop of a global economic crisis, a unique initiative emerged from the council chambers of the New Forest District. The ‘Shop Doctor’ programme, aimed at revolutionizing customer service experience, was launched with an aspiration to support local businesses. It was an endeavour that saw participation from 78 independent businesses located in the quaint towns of Hythe, Lyndhurst, and the verdant expanses of the New Forest.

Empowering Local Businesses

At the heart of this initiative was the vision of Councillor Derek Tipp, the portfolio holder for Economy and Planning. His conviction in the programme’s potential was evident as he emphasized the unique opportunity it presented for businesses. The programme allowed them to obtain independent feedback and identify areas needing improvement, fostering a culture of self-assessment and continuous growth. He ardently encouraged independent retail and hospitality businesses across the district to seize this opportunity and participate.

Funded by the UK Government

The ‘Shop Doctor’ programme was not just a beacon of hope for local businesses, but also an emblem of the UK Government’s commitment to the regional economy. The initiative was financially backed by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a testament to the government’s faith in the programme. It further sweetened the deal for businesses in the New Forest area by offering free participation, eliminating any financial barriers that could deter their involvement.

A Step Towards Enhanced Customer Service

The ‘Shop Doctor’ programme is more than just an initiative; it’s a catalyst for change, ushering in an era of enhanced customer service. As local businesses rise to the challenges laid out by the programme, customers stand to reap the benefits. The programme paves the way for businesses to refine their services, elevating the shopping and dining experiences in the New Forest area.