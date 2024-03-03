Shocking Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Moment: Contestant Calls Wife, Another Man Answers

Who Wants to be a Millionaire, the iconic game show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, witnessed a startling moment that left both the audience and contestant JP Morgan in disbelief. During a tense moment in the quest for £16,000, Morgan decided to use his 'Phone a Friend' lifeline, only to be greeted by an unexpected male voice when he hoped to reach his wife. This incident, which unfolded on the show in 2020, quickly became a topic of much speculation and humor among viewers.

Advertisment

Unexpected Twist in the Game

JP Morgan, a science teacher from Lincoln, found himself puzzled by a question regarding German weekends. Opting to seek assistance from his wife Elizabeth, who had familial connections to Germany, Morgan was momentarily thrown off when a man's voice answered the phone. Host Jeremy Clarkson, sensing the contestant's shock, quickly reassured him, suggesting the situation might be innocent. The moment of panic turned into a humorous misunderstanding when Elizabeth finally came on the line, clarifying the presence of the unexpected male voice.

Viewer Reactions and Clarifications

Advertisment

The incident sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many speculating about the nature of the male voice. Some viewers humorously questioned if Morgan had inadvertently exposed a marital affair. However, it was later revealed that the voice was part of an automated message indicating a lack of service, much to the relief of all involved. Clarkson, known for his witty commentary, played along with the moment, adding a layer of entertainment to the already suspenseful game.

Continuing Legacy of Surprises

Who Wants to be a Millionaire has long been known for its dramatic and sometimes unpredictable moments, and JP Morgan's episode was no exception. Despite the brief confusion, Morgan left the show with a commendable £64,000, marking yet another memorable moment in the show's history. Under Clarkson's hosting, the game show continues to entertain and surprise its audience, proving that anything can happen in the pursuit of the million-pound question.

As the dust settled on this peculiar incident, it served as a reminder of the game's ability to conjure unexpected twists, keeping both contestants and viewers on the edge of their seats. While Morgan's 'Phone a Friend' moment might not have gone as planned, it certainly added to the tapestry of memorable moments that Who Wants to be a Millionaire has provided over the years.