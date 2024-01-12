Shell and Harbour Energy Engage in Arbitration Amid Oil Pricing Disputes

In the wake of EU sanctions against Russia, oil giants Shell and Harbour Energy find themselves mired in an arbitration case over the pricing of two UK crude oil grades, Clair and Schiehallion. The sanctions triggered a significant drop in Urals crude oil prices in Europe, compelling Platts, a leading global energy information provider, to revise their pricing methodology. The crux of the dispute revolves around the offtake agreements of both Shell and Harbour Energy, which were tied to the Platts’ CIF Rotterdam Urals assessment.

The Unsuccessful High Court Intervention

Shell sought to involve the High Court of England and Wales in the dispute, but their bid was turned down. The court’s decision led to the appointment of an independent arbitrator through the London Court of International Arbitration. This move underscores the far-reaching implications of the decoupling of Russian oil supply from Europe in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion.

Heavier Crude Grades and Pricing Discrepancies

The Clair and Schiehallion crude grades, which are heavier than the typical North Sea grades, have historically been priced using the Urals assessment due to their similar characteristics. These grades have API gravities of 23.3 and 25.7, respectively, closely mirroring the properties of Urals crude. However, the modified Platts pricing index for sour crudes, instituted following the market changes, has sparked the current dispute.

No Comment from Shell; Harbour Energy Eager for Resolution

Shell, as the second-largest stakeholder in the oil fields, has remained tight-lipped about the ongoing proceedings. On the other hand, Harbour Energy, the independent UK company, has expressed its eagerness to resolve the dispute. BP, the operator of the fields, and its partners have made substantial investments in these oil fields in an effort to boost production, further emphasizing the importance of a swift resolution.