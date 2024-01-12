en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Shell and Harbour Energy Engage in Arbitration Amid Oil Pricing Disputes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
Shell and Harbour Energy Engage in Arbitration Amid Oil Pricing Disputes

In the wake of EU sanctions against Russia, oil giants Shell and Harbour Energy find themselves mired in an arbitration case over the pricing of two UK crude oil grades, Clair and Schiehallion. The sanctions triggered a significant drop in Urals crude oil prices in Europe, compelling Platts, a leading global energy information provider, to revise their pricing methodology. The crux of the dispute revolves around the offtake agreements of both Shell and Harbour Energy, which were tied to the Platts’ CIF Rotterdam Urals assessment.

The Unsuccessful High Court Intervention

Shell sought to involve the High Court of England and Wales in the dispute, but their bid was turned down. The court’s decision led to the appointment of an independent arbitrator through the London Court of International Arbitration. This move underscores the far-reaching implications of the decoupling of Russian oil supply from Europe in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion.

Heavier Crude Grades and Pricing Discrepancies

The Clair and Schiehallion crude grades, which are heavier than the typical North Sea grades, have historically been priced using the Urals assessment due to their similar characteristics. These grades have API gravities of 23.3 and 25.7, respectively, closely mirroring the properties of Urals crude. However, the modified Platts pricing index for sour crudes, instituted following the market changes, has sparked the current dispute.

No Comment from Shell; Harbour Energy Eager for Resolution

Shell, as the second-largest stakeholder in the oil fields, has remained tight-lipped about the ongoing proceedings. On the other hand, Harbour Energy, the independent UK company, has expressed its eagerness to resolve the dispute. BP, the operator of the fields, and its partners have made substantial investments in these oil fields in an effort to boost production, further emphasizing the importance of a swift resolution.

0
Business Energy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
22 mins ago
Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?
In the early hours of Thursday, a fire broke out in Benin City, Edo State, wreaking havoc in a commercial building and causing significant financial loss. A considerable number of shops, primarily dealing in used clothes and foodstuffs, were engulfed in the blaze. Fire Outbreak and Material Damage The fire began around 4 am opposite
Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?
Innospec Inc. to Discuss Q4 2023 Earnings in Upcoming Conference Call
23 mins ago
Innospec Inc. to Discuss Q4 2023 Earnings in Upcoming Conference Call
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
23 mins ago
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Antero Midstream Announces $600 Million Private Offering to Repay Debts
23 mins ago
Antero Midstream Announces $600 Million Private Offering to Repay Debts
Top Law Firms King & Spalding and Alston & Bird Announce Pay Increases, Set New Benchmarks
23 mins ago
Top Law Firms King & Spalding and Alston & Bird Announce Pay Increases, Set New Benchmarks
GIFT City: India's Blossoming Financial Hub
23 mins ago
GIFT City: India's Blossoming Financial Hub
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
1 min
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
9 mins
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
10 mins
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
14 mins
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
19 mins
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
22 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
23 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
23 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
23 mins
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app