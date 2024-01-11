en English
Education

SheInspires Awards: A Decade of Empowering Women, and the Global Leap Ahead

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
SheInspires Awards: A Decade of Empowering Women, and the Global Leap Ahead

The SheInspires Awards, a beacon of empowerment for women based in Bolton, is now stepping into its 10th year of existence. With a decade-long legacy of inspiring and empowering women leaders, the initiative is now gearing up for a global leap. Gulnaz Brennan, the luminary at the helm of this movement, has charted an ambitious roadmap that seeks to reach 50,000 women and girls spanning 50 cities in five countries over the next five years. The catalyst for this expansion? Quality education.

Education: The Cornerstone of Empowerment

The SheInspires Awards has always been more than just a ceremony. Its core objective has been to enhance lives and communities, and education has been identified as the key driver. The first stride in this direction has been a partnership with Alliance Learning, a division of the University of Bolton Group. The alliance has proven fruitful, with the inaugural online leadership course being fully booked, marking a promising start for the movement’s educational endeavours.

From Local Initiative to International Impact

What began as a local initiative under the umbrella of Women in Neighbourhoods has grown into a force to be reckoned with. Each year, the SheInspires Awards has scaled new heights, contributing significantly to the lives of many women. The 2023 awards event, held in November at the Bolton Stadium Hotel, was a testament to this impact. It was attended by 600 individuals in person and engaged 1,000 participants online from around the globe, reflecting the wide-reaching influence of the initiative.

A Promising Year Ahead

As the entries for the 2024 SheInspires Awards commence, the initiative continues to gather momentum. With 370 nominations pouring in from across the UK and globally, the year ahead looks promising. Brennan, the woman leading this revolutionary change, plans to share more details about the expansion later this year, further consolidating the growth and impact of the SheInspires Awards.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

