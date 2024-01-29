Sheffield's Mi Amigo War Memorial Undergoes £21,000 Restoration Ahead of 80th Anniversary

The Mi Amigo war memorial, a monument of historical significance located in Sheffield's Endcliffe Park, is amidst a £21,000 revamp as it approaches its monumental 80th anniversary. Erected in honor of ten United States airmen who perished in a tragic 1944 crash, the memorial site's restoration has been funded by the Sheffield branch of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) and numerous generous benefactors. The refurbishments include the addition of new railings, steps, and signboards, in addition to a comprehensive cleanup to restore the site's dignity.

Local Concerns Amidst Renovation

The cleanup operation has stirred some local concerns, especially from Tony Foulds. Foulds, who witnessed the horrific crash as a child, has dedicated 71 years of his life tending to the memorial. With the ongoing renovations, he expresses fears of being marginalized in the site's maintenance. Foulds has become a familiar figure following a flypast organized by TV presenter Dan Walker, which brought him into the national spotlight.

Restoration and Preservation

The aim of the cleanup is to remove unrelated items and 'regularize' the setting in accordance with military rules. Despite the initial target of £15,000, the RAFA Sheffield managed to raise more funds, securing the memorial's maintenance for the next five years. The restoration project is a collaborative effort, featuring the RAFA, Foulds, and the Sheffield City Council, which owns the memorial.

80th Anniversary Service

The completion of the refurbishments sets the stage for the 80th-anniversary service, slated to be attended by relatives of the fallen airmen, representatives from the US military, and local dignitaries. The service is open to the public, encouraging everyone to join in honoring the bravery and sacrifice of the crew. The Sheffield City Council, in its collaboration on the improvements, has underscored the importance of preserving the site as a lasting tribute to the crew's heroism.