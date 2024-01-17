Shaughna Phillips Shares Insights on Love Island All Stars Series

Former Love Island contestant and current OK! columnist, Shaughna Phillips, has opened up about her mixed emotions while viewing the new Love Island All Stars series. Shaughna, acclaimed for her candidness, expressed feeling of envy witnessing her close friend and co-contestant from the 2020 series, Demi Jones, form new bonds on the show without her.

Shaughna's Sentiments on Love Island All Stars

Despite her current role as a mother and columnist, Shaughna confessed that the sight of Demi forming alliances in the All Stars series stirred nostalgic memories and protective sentiments. She reminisced about their shared experiences on the show in 2020, emphasizing how their friendship blossomed amidst the high-tension environment.

Shaughna also didn't hold back her views on the current contestants, particularly casting a critical eye on Mitch Taylor. She lambasted him for his apparent disrespectful attitude towards women and predicted that he would stir up controversy in the show in the forthcoming episodes.

Unlikely Pairings and Departures

The surprise pairing of Demi and Chris, despite him not being Demi's usual type, also caught Shaughna's attention. She mused on how the show's high-stress and unique environment often lead to such unexpected alliances, adding an extra layer of intrigue for viewers.

Adding to the drama, Jake Cornish's rumored exit from the show after just three days has got everyone buzzing. Shaughna speculated that Jake's abrupt departure might have been influenced by a bruised ego after not being chosen by any of the girls. The public pairing him with Liberty, who was left in tears by the situation, further fueled this speculation.

Shaughna's Predictions and Final Words

Shaughna opined that Jake might live to regret his hasty decision, considering the immense effort and opportunity involved in getting on the show. While she empathizes with the emotional turmoil faced by the contestants, she also emphasized the importance of resilience in such a high-pressure situation.

In her closing remarks, Shaughna wished her dear friend Demi and the rest of the contestants good luck, expressing her excitement to watch the forthcoming drama unfold on the Love Island All Stars series.