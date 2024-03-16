Sharp Rise in Abandoned French Bulldogs in England and Wales, RSPCA Reports

The recent surge in the abandonment of French bulldogs in England and Wales has raised alarm, with the RSPCA revealing a startling jump from eight in 2020 to 582 in 2023. This phenomenon, marking an increase of over 7,000% in just three years, has sparked concern among animal welfare specialists and dog lovers alike.

Rapid Popularity and Rising Concerns

French bulldogs have experienced a meteoric rise in popularity, buoyed by their frequent appearances alongside celebrities and in various media. However, this has led to a significant increase in breeding, sometimes by those prioritizing profit over the health and well-being of the dogs. According to Esme Wheeler, a dog welfare specialist at the RSPCA, the breed's sharp increase in abandonment rates outpaces that of any other breed, including the Staffordshire bull terrier, which also saw a notable rise in abandonment figures.

Health Risks and Economic Pressures

The cost of living crisis, coupled with the inherent health risks associated with brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds like French bulldogs, has been identified as a key driver behind this trend. These dogs are prone to a range of health issues, including respiratory conditions and skin disorders, which can lead to hefty veterinary bills. The RSPCA's Born to Suffer campaign aims to highlight these concerns and discourage the acquisition of such breeds without consideration of their special needs.

Reactions and Responses

The issue gained further attention following the victory of a French bulldog at Crufts, which sparked debate surrounding the health and standards of brachycephalic breeds. The Kennel Club and the RSPCA have both emphasized the need for responsible breeding and ownership, urging potential dog owners to consider adopting from shelters rather than purchasing. Bill Lambert from the Kennel Club pointed out the role of post-lockdown lifestyle changes and the influence of social media trends in the rise of dog abandonments.

This dramatic surge in French bulldog abandonments serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with dog ownership, especially when it comes to breeds with specific health needs. It also underscores the importance of adopting rather than buying pets, offering a second chance to animals in need while discouraging irresponsible breeding practices.