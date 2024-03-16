Sharon Osbourne's Record Celebrity Big Brother Payday: £7,000 Per Minute Highlighted

Sharon Osbourne's recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother has set new records, with the star earning an astonishing £7,000 for every minute of screen time. The former X Factor judge, known for her candid and fearless personality, became a standout participant in the 2024 season, thanks to her hefty fee and limited but impactful appearance.

Advertisment

Breaking Down the Numbers

Despite initial reports suggesting ITV could not meet Osbourne's significant participation fee, it appears the network went all in, compensating her with around £100,000 daily. Over her nine-day stay, Osbourne graced the screen for a total of two hours and 13 minutes, breaking down to £6,767 per minute. This calculation includes her dramatic entrance, exit, and even her time on the spin-off 'Late and Live.'

The Impact of Osbourne's Presence

Advertisment

Sharon Osbourne's participation brought a unique dynamic to the Celebrity Big Brother house, with her being dubbed an 'OG Kris Jenner' by fellow contestants. Her time on the show was marked by emotional moments, including a touching farewell tea party. Osbourne's involvement not only made headlines but also added a layer of authenticity and star power to the season, making her exit a significant moment for fans and housemates alike.

Behind the Decision to Leave

Osbourne's early departure was motivated by personal reasons, chiefly her dedication to her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who has been battling Parkinson's disease. Despite her brief stay, Sharon Osbourne's impact on the show and its viewers was profound, sparking discussions and bringing a fresh perspective to the Celebrity Big Brother house. Her participation in the 2024 season will undoubtedly be remembered as a highlight, setting a new benchmark for celebrity involvement in reality TV.