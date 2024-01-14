en English
Sharon Osbourne Labels Prince Harry as Vulnerable and Criticizes His Move to LA

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Sharon Osbourne Labels Prince Harry as Vulnerable and Criticizes His Move to LA

In a candid interview with The Sunday Express, prominent television personality Sharon Osbourne, aged 71, expressed her empathetic concern for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Osbourne painted Harry as a “vulnerable” figure, particularly with regard to women, and criticized his and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to relinquish royal duties and relocate to Los Angeles in pursuit of privacy.

Osbourne’s Take on Harry’s Vulnerability

Osbourne, known for her forthright opinions, described Prince Harry as being easily manipulable, emphasizing his vulnerability. She extends her criticism to the idea that the couple’s move to LA would result in any substantial privacy. In the eye of Osbourne, the city is a hub for paparazzi and public scrutiny, suggesting that the move may instead intensify the spotlight on them.

Osbourne’s Opinion on Meghan Markle

Osbourne’s critique wasn’t limited to Prince Harry; she also took a swipe at Meghan Markle. She expressed no sympathy for Meghan and criticized her body language with Harry. In Osbourne’s observation, Meghan’s demeanor seemed orchestrated and inauthentic, raising doubts about the sincerity of their relationship.

The Duke’s Return To The UK

Despite her harsh critique of Meghan, Osbourne expressed a desire for Prince Harry to return to the UK. She characterized him as a “little boy” who appears very sad and in need of support. She believes that the Duke’s return to his homeland, where he holds a strong connection, might bring him the emotional support he requires.

Osbourne’s controversial remarks have sparked discussions about the perceived abandonment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Hollywood, and amplified the scrutiny on the couple’s decision to move to LA. Her comments, while critical, seem to stem from a place of concern for Harry, and a desire to see him find happiness and support. The debate continues to unfold as the world watches.

United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

