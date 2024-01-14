Sharon Osbourne Labels Prince Harry as Vulnerable and Criticizes His Move to LA

In a candid interview with The Sunday Express, prominent television personality Sharon Osbourne, aged 71, expressed her empathetic concern for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Osbourne painted Harry as a “vulnerable” figure, particularly with regard to women, and criticized his and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to relinquish royal duties and relocate to Los Angeles in pursuit of privacy.

Osbourne’s Take on Harry’s Vulnerability

Osbourne, known for her forthright opinions, described Prince Harry as being easily manipulable, emphasizing his vulnerability. She extends her criticism to the idea that the couple’s move to LA would result in any substantial privacy. In the eye of Osbourne, the city is a hub for paparazzi and public scrutiny, suggesting that the move may instead intensify the spotlight on them.

Osbourne’s Opinion on Meghan Markle

Osbourne’s critique wasn’t limited to Prince Harry; she also took a swipe at Meghan Markle. She expressed no sympathy for Meghan and criticized her body language with Harry. In Osbourne’s observation, Meghan’s demeanor seemed orchestrated and inauthentic, raising doubts about the sincerity of their relationship.

The Duke’s Return To The UK

Despite her harsh critique of Meghan, Osbourne expressed a desire for Prince Harry to return to the UK. She characterized him as a “little boy” who appears very sad and in need of support. She believes that the Duke’s return to his homeland, where he holds a strong connection, might bring him the emotional support he requires.

Osbourne’s controversial remarks have sparked discussions about the perceived abandonment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Hollywood, and amplified the scrutiny on the couple’s decision to move to LA. Her comments, while critical, seem to stem from a place of concern for Harry, and a desire to see him find happiness and support. The debate continues to unfold as the world watches.