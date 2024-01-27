Sexism in the Automotive Repair Industry: A Woman's Unsettled Encounter

Entrepreneur Soraya Easterbrook, 33, found herself ensnared in an unpleasant encounter of 'shameful sexism' at a garage, a reflection of a deep-seated issue in the automotive repair industry. Her Fiat 500 suffered a breakdown only 14 miles from her residence in Cuffley, Hertfordshire, forcing her to seek immediate professional assistance.

Overcharged for Unnecessary Services

At the garage, she noticed the mechanics smirking in a demeaning manner and was informed that her car battery needed replacement—a service she was charged a staggering £700 for. However, her journey home was again thwarted by a breakdown, prompting her to seek the help of a trusted local mechanic.

Upon inspection, the local mechanic assured her that the battery was in good condition. Instead, he identified a minor issue with the car that could have been resolved in a more cost-effective and expedient manner. This revelation further fueled her feelings of being manipulated and overcharged due to her gender.

Sexism in Automotive Repair Industry

This incident has left Soraya wary of garages and in constant need of male accompaniment. Her story is not an isolated one, as a survey reveals that many female drivers in the UK experience similar feelings of anxiety and stress when visiting mechanics. Nearly half have reported instances of casual sexism, including being addressed as 'darling,' 'love,' or 'sweetheart.'

Such experiences can lead to female drivers avoiding crucial car maintenance checks, potentially compromising their safety on the road. This underscores the urgent need for change in the industry's approach to female customers.

Empowering Female Drivers

In response to this prevalent issue, companies like Fixter have taken the initiative to support and provide educational resources to female drivers. By empowering women with knowledge and respect, these companies aim to dispel the apprehension many female drivers feel when dealing with mechanics, fostering a more inclusive and respectful automotive repair industry.