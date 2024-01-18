en English
Education

Severe Winter Weather Shuts Down Schools in North Wales

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Severe Winter Weather Shuts Down Schools in North Wales

North Wales is grappling with a severe winter weather event, forcing the closure of numerous schools across the region. The largely affected county, Gwynedd, has seen 17 schools close their doors, while Anglesey reports the shutdown of four. A yellow weather alert for snow and ice has been triggered, expected to last until 11am today. In stark contrast, neighbouring counties such as Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire, and Conwy remain largely unaffected, with no reports of school closures at this time.

Intense Cold Snap Grips North Wales

Temperatures in the region have plummeted well below freezing, leading to widespread frost and snowfall. This weather development has primarily impacted Gwynedd and Anglesey, resulting in an unprecedented number of school closures. Amidst this, residents have been urged to stay abreast of the latest weather reports and follow school closure news diligently.

Weather Alert and Disruptions

The current situation aligns with the yellow weather alert for snow and ice put in place, effective until 11am. The severe weather conditions have not only disrupted normal life but also led to several road accidents. North Wales roads, particularly those surrounding the affected schools, have reported slow traffic and crashes due to the ice and snow, raising significant safety concerns.

Contrasting Weather Impact Across Counties

While Gwynedd and Anglesey grapple with this icy onslaught, neighbouring counties such as Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire, and Conwy seem to have been spared the brunt of the winter weather. As of the time of reporting, these counties have not reported any school closures, painting a contrasting picture of the weather’s impact across North Wales.

In the face of this severe winter weather event, the residents of North Wales are urged to exercise caution, stay informed about the latest weather reports, and adhere to any guidelines or advisories issued by local authorities. As the region navigates through this frosty challenge, the hope is for conditions to improve quickly, allowing for the safe reopening of schools and a return to normal life.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

