Education

SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

In an educational exploration, students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) pursuing Level 3 Construction and the Built Environment had a unique opportunity to visit the £4.5 million Savoy construction project in Bangor. Managed by Derryleckagh Contacts Ltd, the project involves the development of 26 apartments, complete with amenities such as under croft car parking, amenity space, bin stores, and landscaping. The visit provided a hands-on learning experience for these future builders and architects of our society.

Practical Learning: A Step Beyond Traditional Education

During the visit, the students witnessed the daily operations of a bustling construction site. They saw the demolition of existing blocks and the rise of new residential units – a visual testament to the dynamic nature of construction. Simon Cummings, the Deputy Head of School for Construction at SERC, emphasized the importance of this practical learning experience. He said, ‘Witnessing the on-ground operations of a construction site adds a whole new dimension to their theoretical knowledge.’ The visit was more than just a field trip; it was an opportunity for students to experience the realities of their chosen field.

Civil Engineering: The Backbone of a Construction Project

Beyond the visible construction work, the project also includes a substantial civil engineering aspect. It involves creating new retaining structures and updating drainage, kerbing, and pavements. These intricate details brought to life the complexities of a construction project, illustrating how every piece, no matter how small, fits together to create a harmonious whole.

The Future of Bangor’s Residential Landscape

The Savoy construction project, scheduled for completion in January 2025, is expected to significantly contribute to the residential landscape of Bangor. By developing 26 apartments, it addresses the growing demand for residential accommodations in the area. It also signifies the ongoing transformation of Bangor’s residential landscape, marking a significant step towards meeting the housing needs of the local community.

Education United Kingdom
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

