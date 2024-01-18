Senior Executive Louise Crabtree Triumphs in Harassment Case against Marc Bandemer

In a landmark decision, Southampton's Employment Tribunal has ruled in favor of Louise Crabtree, a 49-year-old senior female executive at investment firm Integer Wealth Global, in a sexual harassment case against her former superior, Marc Bandemer. Crabtree's victory is a significant step forward in addressing workplace harassment, especially in sectors where such misconduct often goes unnoticed or unaddressed.

Unwelcome Advances and Retaliation

Bandemer, a 59-year-old married executive and husband to renowned South African fashion designer, Lioni Bandemer, made repeated inappropriate advances towards Crabtree during the years 2021 and 2022. He sent her adoring messages, complimented her looks, and even presented her with a diamond solitaire ring, which he labeled as a sign of commitment. Notably, he referred to Crabtree as his 'second wife' and 'Belle of the Ball', and made sexualized remarks about her appearance, including a peculiar reference to her feet as 'candy toes'.

Crabtree's Struggle

Crabtree, who joined the company in April 2021, found herself in a vulnerable position. As a single mother requiring a stable income, she felt trapped and did not want to risk her job stability. Bandemer's behavior, which included making demeaning comments and unwelcome physical advances in front of colleagues and even her family, left her feeling humiliated and degraded. After she rejected his advances and asked him to stop, Bandemer responded by first demoting, and then dismissing her from the firm.

The Tribunal's Verdict

The Employment Tribunal in Southampton, Hampshire, found in favor of Crabtree, granting her a compensation of £99,214. The judge ruled that Bandemer's behavior was unacceptable and stemmed from the fact that Crabtree was a woman. The gender-specific language and actions he employed were noted. This decision is a critical reminder of the importance of maintaining a professional and respectful workspace, regardless of one's position or power.