Seeking Information: £5,000 Worth of Products Stolen from Boots, Haverfordwest

Dyfed-Powys Police are on the hunt for two individuals linked to a significant theft at a Boots store in Withybush Retail Park, Haverfordwest. The incident unfolded around 3:20 PM on February 21, with various items including sun cream, hair thinning cream, and skincare products, valued at approximately £5,000, reported stolen. The authorities are calling on the public to provide any information on the suspects, who have been captured in images related to the theft.

Details of the Theft

The theft at the Boots retail store has prompted a police investigation as substantial losses were incurred. The stolen items, crucial for personal care, indicate a targeted theft, raising concerns over retail security. Dyfed-Powys Police have disseminated images of the alleged perpetrators, urging anyone with information to step forward and assist in their investigation.

Community's Role in the Investigation

Recognizing the importance of community involvement in solving this case, Dyfed-Powys Police have provided various channels for the public to report any relevant information. Contact methods include email, phone, social media, and a text service for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired. The reference number 24000184097 is crucial for ensuring that the information is correctly associated with this specific incident.

How to Assist

If you possess any information about the suspects or the theft, you are encouraged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police. Options include online reporting through the official portal, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, calling 101, or directly messaging the force on social media platforms. For individuals with communication challenges, texting the non-emergency number 07811 311 908 with any relevant information can provide a vital link in the investigation.