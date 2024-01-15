en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Second Strike at Alexander Dennis Factory Amid Unresolved Pay Dispute

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Second Strike at Alexander Dennis Factory Amid Unresolved Pay Dispute

Workers at the Alexander Dennis factory in Falkirk, including those in coach building and spray painting represented by the Unite union, have rejected a pay offer from the management, leading to a two-week-long industrial action. This strike marks the second in their dispute, following a similar action in December.

Pay Offer Rejected

The pay offer presented by the management consisted of a 4.5% increase for 2023 and a 4% increase for 2024. The union, however, argued that these increases fail to meet the demands of the workers, leading to the industrial action. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing pay dispute, with the workers determined to secure fair compensation for their labor.

Union’s Response

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, expressed the union’s commitment to supporting its members in their fight for better jobs, pay, and conditions. Pat Egan, Unite’s industrial officer, criticized the company’s offers as insufficient and tantamount to real-terms pay cuts, underlining the urgency of the situation and the workers’ resolve to secure their rights.

Company’s Stance

In response to the strike action, Alexander Dennis Ltd expressed disappointment, highlighting their commitment to retaining skilled jobs and investing in facilities and products. They pointed out the competitive pressures they face from manufacturers in lower-cost economies and the lack of protectionist policies in the UK, arguing that these factors put them at an undeserved disadvantage compared to importers.

0
Business Social United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
Romania's GDP Rises by 0.9% in Q3 2023, Driven by Services Sector
In the third quarter of 2023, Romania’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) saw a growth of 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter, according to provisional data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). This data indicates not just a quarterly rise, but also a 2.2 percent advance within the first nine months of the
Romania's GDP Rises by 0.9% in Q3 2023, Driven by Services Sector
Alpha Bank Romania Expands Premium Gold Personal Banking
2 mins ago
Alpha Bank Romania Expands Premium Gold Personal Banking
ASKO Embraces Green Transportation with Scania's Latest Electric Trucks
2 mins ago
ASKO Embraces Green Transportation with Scania's Latest Electric Trucks
Boeing Unveils First Distribution Center in India, Bolsters Aviation Sector
1 min ago
Boeing Unveils First Distribution Center in India, Bolsters Aviation Sector
The Cost of Owning a Smoothie King Franchise: A Deep Dive
1 min ago
The Cost of Owning a Smoothie King Franchise: A Deep Dive
UK Expands List of Approved Sponsors for Skilled Immigrants
2 mins ago
UK Expands List of Approved Sponsors for Skilled Immigrants
Latest Headlines
World News
Newport County Braces for High-Stakes FA Cup Replay Against Eastleigh
23 seconds
Newport County Braces for High-Stakes FA Cup Replay Against Eastleigh
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
1 min
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
1 min
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
1 min
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
2 mins
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
2 mins
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
2 mins
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
2 mins
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
3 mins
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
11 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app