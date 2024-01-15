Second Strike at Alexander Dennis Factory Amid Unresolved Pay Dispute

Workers at the Alexander Dennis factory in Falkirk, including those in coach building and spray painting represented by the Unite union, have rejected a pay offer from the management, leading to a two-week-long industrial action. This strike marks the second in their dispute, following a similar action in December.

Pay Offer Rejected

The pay offer presented by the management consisted of a 4.5% increase for 2023 and a 4% increase for 2024. The union, however, argued that these increases fail to meet the demands of the workers, leading to the industrial action. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing pay dispute, with the workers determined to secure fair compensation for their labor.

Union’s Response

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, expressed the union’s commitment to supporting its members in their fight for better jobs, pay, and conditions. Pat Egan, Unite’s industrial officer, criticized the company’s offers as insufficient and tantamount to real-terms pay cuts, underlining the urgency of the situation and the workers’ resolve to secure their rights.

Company’s Stance

In response to the strike action, Alexander Dennis Ltd expressed disappointment, highlighting their commitment to retaining skilled jobs and investing in facilities and products. They pointed out the competitive pressures they face from manufacturers in lower-cost economies and the lack of protectionist policies in the UK, arguing that these factors put them at an undeserved disadvantage compared to importers.