Seawork 2024: Fostering the Next Generation of Marine Industry Professionals

The European Commission emphasizes the criticality of investing in new skills and career development within the Blue Economy to drive sustainable growth, create jobs, and contribute to the Green Deal objectives. In line with this initiative, Seawork, a significant event within the commercial marine industry, has joined forces with Maritime UK and the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership to host a dedicated Careers Fair. This event aims to cultivate the upcoming generation of marine industry professionals.

Seawork 2024: A Platform for Young Aspirants

The Careers Fair, scheduled for 13th June 2024, beckons students and young individuals aged 15 to 19 from various educational institutions across the UK. This event provides them with a window into potential careers in the marine sector. The previous iteration of the fair in 2023 successfully attracted over 160 students who actively participated in career-related events. The fair encouraged them to interact with exhibitors, visit ships, and embark on a Careers Trail specifically designed to illuminate employment and educational opportunities.

Reflecting on Past Successes

Testimonials from participants of the 2023 event echo the fair's success in inspiring students and imparting valuable career insights. One such testimonial reads, "The Careers Fair wasn't just an event; it was a beacon of hope for aspiring marine professionals like me." Seawork 2024, marking the event's 25th anniversary, is planned to include engaging activities like SpeedSeawork.

Future Prospects and Participation

Individuals and organizations interested in partaking in the Careers Fair or exhibiting in the Maritime Training & Careers Pavilion are encouraged to reach out for more information. The fair serves as a stepping stone for young aspirants, enlightening them about the marine industry's potential and the pathways to becoming a part of it.