Seasalt Cornwall Achieves Record-Breaking Christmas Sales in 2023

Seasalt Cornwall, a renowned Cornish clothing brand, has set new records during the 2023 Christmas period, achieving unprecedented sales figures across all its channels. The five-week period leading up to December 30, 2023 saw the company outperform its past records, with an overall sales increase of 16 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Customer Preference for In-Person Shopping Boosts Retail Sales

The return of customers to physical stores was a major catalyst for Seasalt’s impressive performance. Retail store revenues witnessed a surge of 17 percent, indicating a strong consumer preference for in-person shopping experience. The company’s resilience and adaptability amidst the recent economic challenges have been instrumental in this regard.

Online Sales and Marketplace Partnerships: A Strong Pillar

Despite the hurdles faced in the past 18 months, Seasalt’s online sales demonstrated continued strength, with an 11 percent increase. The company’s strategic partnerships with prominent marketplace partners, including M&S, Next, and Zalando, also contributed significantly to its success, recording a whopping 32 percent jump in sales.

Riding on the Wave of Success

Seasalt’s chief trading officer, Jon Lewis, emphasized the balanced performance across sales channels, attributing the company’s resilience in tough trading conditions and exceptional results to this well-rounded approach. The fiscal year ending in January 2023 marked substantial growth for Seasalt, with a revenue increase of 23 percent, taking the total to 118 million pounds. The underlying EBITDA saw a rise from 7.9 million to over 8.5 million pounds.

The company’s projections for the upcoming fiscal year look promising, with expectations of a 12.5 percent revenue increase, pushing the total to more than 135 million pounds. The EBITDA is also expected to surpass 10 million pounds. These optimistic forecasts are backed by a 10 percent growth in store sales and a 39 percent increase in partner sales over the year 2022.

Paul Hayes, the CEO of Seasalt, expressed his pride in the company’s robust performance despite the economic headwinds. He is looking forward to a significant year ahead, with plans for expansion of Seasalt’s first stores in North America, and is confident about the company’s progress in international growth.