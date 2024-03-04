Sean Logan's 'Collide': Pioneering Inclusive Music and Art for Autism Spectrum at CCA Glasgow

On Thursday, March 7, the Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA) in Glasgow will host a groundbreaking show, 'Collide', featuring Sean Logan, a talented musician on the autistic spectrum, and the innovative use of motion capture technology by 3D designer Angus Bradley. Produced in collaboration with Cryptic and the National Autistic Society Scotland, this performance aims to bridge the gap between technology and human emotion, making art and music more inclusive.

Advertisment

Music as a Universal Language

Sean Logan, who embarked on his musical journey at the age of six, has found music to be a critical tool in navigating the challenges posed by his condition. He emphasizes the role of music, story, and performance in allowing him to understand others and communicate effectively. Logan's approach to creating shows like 'Collide' is utilitarian, striving to make them accessible to everyone, not just individuals on the autism spectrum. He believes that addressing barriers upfront can enhance the inclusivity of large events, making them safer and more enjoyable for all attendees.

Innovative Performance Meets Inclusivity

Advertisment

'Collide' promises to be an immersive experience, featuring Logan and a digital avatar navigating through various landscapes, showcasing the interplay between human creativity and technological innovation. By utilizing a live motion capture suit and real-time digital rendering, the show blends the elements of a live music performance with the narrative depth of theatre. Logan's aim is to create a versatile experience that can be enjoyed as both a concert and a cinematic story, challenging traditional concert setups and fostering a more inclusive environment.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Inclusive Entertainment

Through 'Collide', Logan and Bradley are not only setting a new standard for inclusive entertainment but also sparking a conversation about how technology can be leveraged to break down barriers. Logan hopes that this initiative will encourage others in the industry to consider the needs of diverse audiences and explore innovative solutions to make events more accessible. By blending art, music, and technology, 'Collide' represents a significant step forward in creating shared spaces where everyone can enjoy the transformative power of performance, regardless of their challenges.

As 'Collide' prepares to make its debut, it stands as a testament to the potential of inclusive art and technology to bring people together. In an era where the conversation around accessibility and inclusivity is more relevant than ever, Logan's work serves as an inspiring example of how creativity and innovation can pave the way for a more understanding and unified society.