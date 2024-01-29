Seal Enjoys Leisurely Stroll at Southend Pier, Delighting Visitors

Yesterday, Southend Pier was graced by an unexpected visitor - a common seal who decided to take a leisurely walk along the pier's walkway. The sight of this marine creature on land was captured in photographs by Alan White, adding to the day's delight for visitors at the landmark.

The Seal Sighting

The pier, known for attracting a variety of birds, including Great Northern Divers and Shags, was buzzing with excitement as the seal made its appearance. The onlookers watched in awe as the seal calmly strolled along the walkway, a sight that has become a memorable occurrence for those present.

Pier Team Steps In

Upon the seal's unexpected visit, the Southend Pier team swiftly took into action to ensure the animal's comfort and safety. In an effort to reduce potential stress for the seal, the team decided to transport visitors back to land using the Sir David Amess train.

Not An Isolated Incident

Interestingly, this is not the first time a seal has been spotted in Southend this year. A similar sighting occurred recently when a seal was seen playing in the waves near the Pier, indicating that these creatures have found a liking for the area. These repeated sightings have added a new dimension to the wildlife experience at Southend.