Travel & Tourism

Scottish Cottage’s Modern Garden Sparks Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Perched amidst the rolling hills and serene river of Upper Dalveen, Dumfries, Scotland, a remote stone cottage finds itself at the center of a fervent debate. The five-bedroom property, valued at 500,000, has been under fire for its unorthodox landscape renovation. The owners’ decision to inject a dose of modernity into its garden has triggered a wave of criticism on social media, where users have voiced their distaste for the ‘artificial’ aesthetics.

Controversial Makeover

Originally a haven for nature enthusiasts and solitude seekers, the property now sports an artificial lawn, flower boxes, wooden patio furniture, and a metal border fence. This drastic transformation has been labeled as ‘absolutely hideous’ by some, who believe it detracts from the inherent natural beauty of the surroundings. The cottage, which operates as a holiday home available for 270 per night, has always been lauded for its breathtaking views. But the recent modern makeover has significantly altered its rustic charm.

Social Media Outrage

An urban planning social media account played host to a barrage of negative comments about the property’s new look. Many expressed hope that future owners would expunge the ‘plastic crap,’ thereby restoring the cottage’s original appeal. However, it’s worth noting that despite the digital uproar, the property’s remote location – devoid of immediate neighbors and several miles away from the nearest amenities – remains a major selling point for guests seeking a secluded retreat.

Guests’ Perception

Contrary to the online sentiment, guests who have stayed at the property seem to appreciate its tranquility and unique setting, irrespective of the controversial garden. Moreover, the cottage has seen extensive modernization beyond the garden. It now boasts solar panels, battery energy storage, and alternative heating systems, manifesting a blend of tradition and modernity that still appears to resonate with visitors.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

