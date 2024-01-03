Scottish Businesses Eager to Seize Opportunities in 2024: Bank of Scotland Survey

Scottish businesses are stepping into 2024 with a renewed sense of optimism, following a challenging year of high inflation and economic slowdown. The Bank of Scotland’s latest survey reveals that 32% of businesses have made New Year’s resolutions to enhance productivity, a shift that signals positive anticipation for the year ahead. Key areas of focus include staff training (34%), business development (33%), and increasing staff wages (30%).

Strengthening Cash Flow and Expanding Teams

Despite the pressures of the previous year, firms are showing resilience and strategic acumen by planning to monitor costs more closely, with 31% committing to this approach to maintain healthy cash flow. Businesses are also gearing up to harness new opportunities, with almost half (49%) preparing to expand their teams.

Economic Expectations for 2024

Falling inflation is expected to bolster financial prospects. A significant majority of businesses (68%) are confident about achieving higher profitability in 2024, and 60% anticipate an increase in turnover. Strikingly, up to a quarter of these businesses are projecting growth between 5% and 10%.

Preparing for Future Opportunities

Martyn Kendrick, director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, stresses the importance of reassessing priorities and managing cash flow effectively. This strategic approach will ensure that businesses are ready to seize future opportunities and navigate potential challenges more effectively.

Simultaneously, Aldi, which became Scotland’s third-largest supermarket by volume last year, is set to invest £56m in Scotland. The supermarket chain plans to open new stores in Broughty Ferry, Straiton, and Castle Douglas in 2024. They also intend to extend five of their existing stores and increase their Scottish workforce by more than 10% this year. Aldi’s commitment to providing locally sourced, high-quality Scottish products at affordable prices underlines their strong relationships with Scottish suppliers. This move is expected to further boost the Scottish economy and job market.

Meanwhile, small businesses have shown unprecedented enthusiasm, with over 800,000 registrations for new companies in 2023. The upcoming General Election and pledges from political parties are expected to create more favourable trading conditions and incentives for SMEs. Areas of opportunity for 2024 include SME procurement, international trade, AI, tax cuts, and enterprise in education.

Overall, the Scottish business landscape appears to be set for a promising year, with firms demonstrating strategic foresight, resilience, and a commitment to growth and development.