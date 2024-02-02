Scotland's Top Court Rules 'Hun' Not a Religious Slur

In a landmark decision, the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh, comprising Scotland's senior judges, has overturned a prior ruling, redefining the term 'hun' as a non-religious slur. The court established that using the term does not constitute religious prejudice against Protestants. This ruling comes in the case of David Di Pinto, who was previously convicted of religious prejudice, in addition to a breach of the peace conviction.

The Case of David Di Pinto

David Di Pinto had been arrested for shouting offensive terms at police officers during a Scottish League Cup final. Among the terms used was 'hun', which the court initially ruled as a religiously aggravated slur against Protestants. However, this recent ruling has now reversed that decision.

Solicitor Advocate Ann Ogg's Argument

Ann Ogg, a solicitor advocate representing Di Pinto, successfully argued that the term 'hun' is a non-religious term typically used to describe fans of the Rangers football club, and does not inherently carry malicious intent towards Protestants. Ogg's arguments played a significant role in reshaping the court's understanding of the term.

The Court's Decision and Implications

The court's decision, led by Lord Carloway, took into account the usage of the word 'hun' by novelists and its description in a Glasgow language guide. Here, the term is outlined as a general insult, or a football-related nickname, and not a sectarian term. The ruling stresses that Rangers supporters cannot be classified as a religious group. This decision holds implications for future prosecutions involving potential religious prejudice related to football fans, urging caution in such cases.