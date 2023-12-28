en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Scotland’s Property Market Displays Resilience Amidst Wider Decline

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:13 am EST
Scotland’s Property Market Displays Resilience Amidst Wider Decline

In an unexpected twist within the Great Britain housing market downturn, Scotland’s property sector is demonstrating unique resilience. Despite the general decline, home sellers in Scotland are confidently increasing their asking prices. This trend underscores Scotland’s distinct real estate dynamics, particularly its relative affordability compared to other regions in Great Britain.

Contrasting Trends in the Housing Market

Recent data from Halifax showcased stark contrasts in house price movements across the UK. Stoke-on-Trent, Perth, and Stockport experienced significant drops, while Huddersfield, Bradford, Falkirk, Hillingdon, and Newport were among the top risers. The average UK house price remains around £40,000 higher than before the pandemic, despite a 1.2 per cent decrease in property prices over the year to October, as reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Scotland’s Real Estate Resilience

In contrast, Scotland’s property market exhibited an atypical pattern. Clydebank, for instance, reported the highest house price growth in Scotland in 2023, with average values increasing by £18,000. Ayr and Coatbridge followed with 10 per cent (£21,600) and 9 per cent (£16,600) increases respectively. Despite a few areas like Dumbarton and Kirkcaldy recording significant price drops, the Scottish property market as a whole maintained its resilience, with prime house price falls slowing down significantly.

Factors Influencing the Market

Kim Kinnaird, the director of Halifax Mortgages, identified local job market conditions and the availability of homes for sale as key factors influencing house prices. A decrease in the consumer prices index, coupled with mortgage rates dropping below 4%, might allow the Bank of England to consider cutting interest rates. This, in turn, could provide a further boost to the property market. Cash buyers also played a substantial role in 2023, accounting for a third of home sales, thereby helping to temper drops in house prices.

While economic uncertainty persists, 2024 holds promise for the Scottish property market. With expectations of a seasonal bounce in the property market in the spring, property sales volumes are gaining momentum. However, challenges in the Scottish tourism industry, including rising costs, a drop in domestic visitors, and profitability issues, could potentially impact the real estate market. Both the UK and Scottish governments are being urged to provide support to mitigate these challenges and retain Scotland’s reputation as an affordable, quality-focused destination.

In a climate of wider market decline, Scotland’s property sector appears to be charting its own course. Despite the hurdles, householders’ confidence in asking for higher prices for their properties provides a glimmer of optimism for Scotland’s real estate industry in the coming year.

0
United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sarah Ferguson's Significant Return to Royal Family's Christmas Service: A Shift in Dynamics

By Bijay Laxmi

King Charles III and Queen Camilla: A Stable Front Amidst European Monarchy Marriage Scandals

By Saboor Bayat

Gabby Logan's Humorous Anecdotes: A Look into Her Personal Life

By BNN Correspondents

James Bye, 'EastEnders' Star, Sustains Head Injury During Pantomime

By BNN Correspondents

BBB Chair Stephen Welton Warns of UK's 'Incubator Economy' Trend ...
@Business · 24 mins
BBB Chair Stephen Welton Warns of UK's 'Incubator Economy' Trend ...
heart comment 0
Historical Durham House on Market for £1.65 Million: A Blend of Old-World Charm and Modern Luxury

By BNN Correspondents

Historical Durham House on Market for £1.65 Million: A Blend of Old-World Charm and Modern Luxury
Storm Gerrit Unleashes Havoc Across Wales, Causes Power Outages and Travel Disruptions

By BNN Correspondents

Storm Gerrit Unleashes Havoc Across Wales, Causes Power Outages and Travel Disruptions
Bristol Man Jailed for Dealing Drugs Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

By Safak Costu

Bristol Man Jailed for Dealing Drugs Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns
Overlooked TV Series of 2023: Hidden Gems in the Streaming Era

By Geeta Pillai

Overlooked TV Series of 2023: Hidden Gems in the Streaming Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
21 seconds
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
2 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
3 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
4 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
4 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
4 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
7 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
7 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
7 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app