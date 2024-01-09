en English
Scotland Launches Pioneering Program to Protect Fishing Industry Workers' Rights

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Scotland Launches Pioneering Program to Protect Fishing Industry Workers’ Rights

A pioneering, worker-driven social responsibility programme has been launched in Scotland to combat labour abuse and improve working conditions in the UK’s fishing industry, a first in Europe. The two-year trial, an initiative of the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), the Fair Food Programme (FFP), and the charity Focus on Labour Exploitation (Flex), aims to address power disparities between employers and workers, with a specific focus on the well-being of migrant fishers.

Addressing the Plight of Migrant Fishers

Migrant workers in the UK’s fishing industry are currently unprotected by UK employment law when they operate beyond the 12 nautical mile legal limit on UK vessels. This loophole has led to rampant misuse of transit visas for crew fishing in UK territorial waters, as reported by the ITF. The pilot program seeks to address these immigration issues and advocate for better protection and conditions for these workers.

Collaboration and Funding

This initiative is the result of a collaborative effort involving the Scottish White Fish Producers Association, retailers, human rights experts, and local community organizations. Backed by funding from Humanity United, the program will begin with outreach in two key ports in the North East of Scotland region.

A Model for the Future

The program intends to set a precedent for the fishing industry by addressing pay inequalities, excessive working hours, and exploitative immigration schemes. Backed by legally binding agreements between workers and companies to incentivize rights compliance, the program draws upon the Fair Food Programme and other existing worker-driven social responsibility models. As an independent partner, the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) supports this initiative, which promises to reshape the landscape of the UK’s fishing industry in the years ahead.

United Kingdom
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

